Undercover federal investigation confirms Veterans’ healthcare concerns in South Dakota and across the nation

Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO