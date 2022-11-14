Read full article on original website
Related
Why Staying Home in Idaho May be the Best Place for Thanksgiving
The year has flown by and in less than a week Thanksgiving will be here. Despite all the Christmas music, decorations, and shopping to get done, there is still a major holiday to celebrate this coming week, and where and who to spend it with can often be a debate each year for families. Do you fly or drive to certain relatives or do people come to your house? Perhaps you want to take a fun destination trip for the holiday this year to get away from everything for a few days. When it comes to Thanksgiving, where are the best places to be in the United States, and is staying in Idaho, maybe the best option?
Why Idahoans Are More Selfish Than They Will Ever Admit
The holidays are fast approaching and while many of us think about shopping, friends, and family, and preparing for them, there is another part that many don't mention and that is all the charities and giving that is done. Everywhere and every year around this time there are charity events taking place and it is on the residents of the area to help give to these events to help those less fortunate. Twin Falls has often been referred to as a giving community, but when it comes to the rest of the country, are the people of Idaho as giving as they think they are?
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
Idaho Foodbank Presents Many Ways to Help Feed Families
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are numerous ways to help feed hungry families this Thanksgiving and Christmas all across the Gem State. The Idaho Foodbank launched the Hope for the Holidays Campaign with the goal of providing 3.8 million meals the months of November and December. The Idaho Foodbank is working with various public, private, and individuals to host events around Idaho to provide opportunities for people to help. “We know the holidays can be a particularly challenging time for Idahoans who are facing food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank in a statement. “We are so grateful for the support we receive from businesses and community members all over Idaho to help our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.” People can donate when they check out at the grocery checkout, pumping fuel, and participating at a number of events from now until the end of December. To find an event or giving campaign nearest you the Idaho Foodbank has set up a list at idahofoodbank.org/events. For those needing assistance use the Idaho Foodbanks's Food Assistance Locate at idahofoodbank.org/getfood/
Watch: Why Sledding Off Your Idaho Roof Isn’t Advisable
Sledding is one of the true joys of winter. There are safe ways to enjoy this winter pastime, and there are people that climb on their snow-covered roofs and let their friends record them doing something that could result in a holiday trip to the emergency room. Who doesn't love...
Christmas Tree Permits On Sale for Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Christmas tree permits are now on sale for the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest began selling permits Monday Nov 14, for people to go out and cut their own Christmas tree. The permits are for private use and allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet tall for just $10. Permits are limited to one per family or group. If the family has a fourth grader they'll be able to get a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors, hit the LINK to get one. The student will have to get a Every Kid Outdoors pass and present it at the Sawtooth National Forest offices either in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area offices north of Ketchum. The student has to be present when the Christmas tree permit is presented. The Forest Service advises people plan ahead before they head out to get their trees.“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” Information on where to cut trees will be available at the location permits are sold. Christmas trees cannot be cut down in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer cabins sites, or in organized camp sites.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Diesel Fuel Surpasses 6 Dollars a Gallon in Idaho
Early this week a truck-driving friend told me he saw a price of $6.13 a gallon in Bliss. On Thursday morning he saw $6.25 a gallon in Mountain Home, a spike of seven cents over the previous day. What gives here and what’s going to be the impact? The White House is apparently floating a plan but it doesn’t appear to be anything more than a half-hearted effort. You can learn more by clicking on this link.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
How 10 Dollar a Gallon Diesel Fuel Could Impact Idaho
Ten dollars a gallon is not out of the realm of possibility. Check out this link from the Washington Examiner. The writer shares a quote from an industry insider who offers the figure as possibly a worst-case scenario. I’m including an additional link from Newsweek. Diesel is what is...
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
Prayers For Idaho Girl With Rare Heart Defect Having Surgery
A young Idaho girl is preparing for a very big surgery to repair a rare defect of the heart that less than one percent of the country's population is born with. Emmalynn Rupe is flying to California for this surgery in less than a month, and we send our prayers to her.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Get The Skis Out Early Because Pomerelle Gets To Open Before Thanksgiving
There has been quite a bit of snowfall in the mountains around the Magic Valley. There has been so much snowfall already that Pomerelle Ski Resort has announced that they can start the season early. They plan on running the lifts earlier than expected this year. Pomerelle Ski Resort Opening...
Inflation Causes Idahoans to Spend Less on Pizza
You can measure the impact of inflation by looking at the sales of pizza. Idahoans and Americans still love the pie but are looking for cheaper alternatives. Check out this video from the Fox Business Network. The host of Varney and Company has a guest who breaks it down. If you don’t have time to watch, here’s a synopsis. When times are good, people buy DiGiorno. I prefer the rising crust over the thick crust! The price for the rising crust is up a couple of bucks over the last year. People are looking for alternatives. The Kroger store brand is quite good and I often find I don’t need to cook it quite as long.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
WATCH: ‘Turkey Whisperer’ Shows Idahoans How To Coax Them
Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away. Football, family time, and sitting down to a perfectly cooked turkey with all the familiar sides are what we look forward to the most on November 24. I've been cooking Thanksgiving meals for my family and friends for well over 20 years....
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0