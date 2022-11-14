ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

West Virginia couple facing hate crime charges after allegedly shooting black man with paintball gun

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovDRj_0jASqHt300

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Lewis County couple is facing hate crime charges after an incident where one of them was accused of threatening a black man for talking to his wife after they shot a different black man with a paintball gun.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NP42_0jASqHt300
Troy Pertuset

On Thursday, officers with the Weston Police Department received a complaint of a car stopped near a residence on Center Avenue in Weston whose occupants “started yelling racial slurs,” according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, a male occupant of the vehicle, identified as Troy Pertuset, 36, of Jane Lew, “shot a paintball gun from the car” and struck a black victim in the chest, officers said.

A few minutes later, officers received a call of a dispute taking place at GoMart with Troy “with a gun,” and a female identified as Brandy Pertuset, 38, of Jane Lew, who were “threatening a black male subject,” according to the complaint.

West Virginia man facing felony charges after he allegedly shot children with BB gun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8hAA_0jASqHt300
Brandy Pertuset

When officers spoke with the first victim at the Center Avenue residence, he stated that Troy and Brandy pulled up to the residence and “he heard them say ‘Where are you n*****?'” before Troy “pointed the paintball gun at him and shoot him with it,” officers said.

In the incident at the GoMart, a witness stated that a separate black victim was in a verbal dispute with Troy and Brandy, during which time Brandy used racial slurs against the victim prior to Troy telling the victim “‘I got a f***ing pistol and I’m going to f***ing shoot you for talking to my wife’,” before Troy said “‘I’m going to f***ing kill this n*****’,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, Troy and Brandy have been charged with committing a hate crime. They are being held in Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wajr.com

Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime

WESTON, W.Va. – A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man. Reports indicate Troy Pertuset shot the victim in the chest with the paintball gun from the car the two were in.
WESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Claws come out; man arrested following domestic

BUCKHANNON — One local man is behind bars after a verbal dispute over a feline friend allegedly turned physical on Monday, November 14, 2022. According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper Z. K. Lewis, Upshur County Communications contacted Trooper Lewis regarding a domestic in progress on Monday afternoon, around 1:15 p.m. The Comms Center notified the trooper of the two people involved in the disturbance.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Driver speeding through accident scene arrested for Felony Driving Revoked DUI 3rd Offense

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces a felony charge along with several misdemeanor charges following an early November traffic incident. As indicated by reports from Corporal S.D. Kyle of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, authorities were investigating the scene of a motor vehicle accident near the entrance of Poe Run Rd on US 33.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy