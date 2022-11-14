Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia deputies conducting murder investigation at ‘Sauced N Loaded’
A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, left one man dead.
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
West Virginia woman admits buying rifle for felon in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another. Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, entered the plea in federal court to lying on a certification form that she was the buyer when she […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
Recapping gun violence in the City of Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–During the last few months, gun violence seemed to happen almost every other week in one Mercer County city. Gun violence wreaked havoc on the City of Bluefield during the spring and summertime months. In March 2022 on Cumberland Road, suspects Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks allegedly murdered 13-year-old Maryze Tatum in a […]
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth
HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
WDTV
W.Va. lawmakers eye legislation to make the state a safer place for children
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lawmakers in Raleigh County toured the child advocacy center ‘Just for Kids’ on Thursday morning. The non-profit helps victims of child abuse, child sexual abuse, and child neglect in several of the surrounding counties. In the last legislative session, lawmakers provided nine million dollars...
lootpress.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
lootpress.com
DUI checkpoint scheduled to take place in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.
DOJ: Woman pleads guilty to buying rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, a woman pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a firearm that killed a Nicholas County deputy. Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, admitted she purchased the semi-automatic rifle for felon Richie Holcomb. On June 3, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says Holcomb fatally shot Deputy Sheriff […]
Former VP of a private investigation firm pleads guilty to obtaining money by false pretenses
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley pleaded guilty on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to obtaining money by false pretenses. Roger David Utt, the former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley, made the plea by way of information, which means he will avoid prison time. According to special […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
Company turning coal waste into electronic parts investing in West Virginia
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A company specializing in using coal waste and turning it into components for smartphones and computers is investing $60 million in Wyoming County, Gov. Justice announced on Thursday. According to a press release from Gov. Jim Justice, he announced that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) is investing the $60 million […]
Mercer County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 24, 2019,...
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
lootpress.com
Man arrested after assaulting EMS personnel
DANVILLE, (LOOTPRESS) – Charges been issued in relation to the obstruction of EMS personnel on the scene of an emergency situation last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department which were confirmed Thursday morning, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Deputies with the department responded to the Danville area to investigate a situation regarding an unresponsive person.
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
Comments / 1