Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location

Helix
3d ago
391M is a ridiculously small some of money. Google has that in their couch cushions. I know that seems like a huge number to my Ohioan brothers and sisters. And you guys are right; it’s a big number to an individual; not a state.
9
Amy Stobart
3d ago
@MikeDewine it's time to show all of us Ohio people you care and that we deserve it. show us some love like the other states are doing helping the people. if it wasn't for all of us you wouldn't be where you are buddy
10
D-to-the-ENNIS
3d ago
Well as long as you have your phone on you, they'll know where to find you to bring you your $1.32
27
Related
Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage. The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically. “We are aware […]
Ohio teachers pension board member to ask for return of $10 million in bonuses
A new member of the State Teachers Retirement System board is demanding the return of $10 million in bonuses that he said were improperly awarded to STRS staff members.
Ohio lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law, including ending unsolicited absentee ballot applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican-sponsored bill that would overhaul Ohio’s election laws is showing signs of life after lying dormant for more than a year. On Thursday, a House committee approved a long list of changes to House Bill 294, including no longer allowing the Ohio secretary of state and local governments to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications or prepay postage for voters to mail back applications or ballots.
Walmart agrees to pay Ohio $114 million as part of nationwide opioid settlement
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Walmart has agreed to pay the state of Ohio $114 million as part of a preliminary nationwide settlement to resolve claims that the retail giant recklessly dispensed opioid prescription painkillers, Attorney General Dave Yost’s office announced Tuesday. The money is part of a proposed $3.1 billion deal...
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching
According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
Ohio reports 10,170 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Nov. 17
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio came closer to dipping below the 10,000-cases benchmark this week, as the number of COVID-19 cases lowered from 10,865 last week to 10,170 this week. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases per week every week, except for brief dips, since the beginning of May. Weekly case numbers last dipped below 10,000 for two weeks in October.
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids
A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Mineral Resources Valued at Nearly $1.5 Billion in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s geology is rich with source materials used in numerous industries and in making a variety of everyday products. A robust history of industrial minerals extraction has driven the state’s economy since before statehood in 1803. Today, Ohio continues to be a leading producer nationally of several commodities, including limestone, dolomite, sandstone, and conglomerate; sand and gravel; clay and shale; and salt.
State Rep. Derek Merrin will be Ohio House speaker next session: Capitol Letter
Merrin wins: House Republicans named state Rep. Derek Merrin of suburban Toledo as the next Ohio House Speaker during a closed-door vote on Wednesday evening. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, GOP dominance over the House ensures Merrin, who was chosen over state Reps. Phil Plummer and Jason Stephens, will be formally elected speaker in January.
Leave Ohio abortion debate to newly elected lawmakers next year: editorial
Over the next few weeks, during a politically unaccountable lame-duck session, Republicans in the GOP-run Ohio General Assembly may tinker with the state’s 2019 anti-abortion “heartbeat law,” evidently aiming to make it less vulnerable to constitutional challenges. Questions about the heartbeat law’s constitutionality are why a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge has put the measure on hold, at least temporarily allowing abortions to be provided in Ohio until about 22 weeks.
‘Well, I’m no literacy expert, but …': Sue Corbin
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- People of power in Ohio are pushing a literacy agenda that is not good for our children. Ask nearly anyone who is a proponent of the Science of Reading (SoR) and LETRS training (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), and you are likely to hear the phrase, “Well, I’m no literacy expert, but…” before they rattle off their reasons why they support it. This statement comes from state legislators and many education leaders who really are not literacy experts. So, if they are willing to admit their lack of authority, why do they so strongly side with a teaching approach that has not been proven to work?
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
Ohioans would have harder bar to pass a constitutional amendment, under proposal from secretary of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose aims to raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass from the current 50% plus one vote at the ballot box to 60% – an idea critics warned will weaken the public’s voice and check on the General Assembly.
