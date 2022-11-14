ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 64

Helix
3d ago

391M is a ridiculously small some of money. Google has that in their couch cushions. I know that seems like a huge number to my Ohioan brothers and sisters. And you guys are right; it’s a big number to an individual; not a state.

9
Amy Stobart
3d ago

@MikeDewine it's time to show all of us Ohio people you care and that we deserve it. show us some love like the other states are doing helping the people. if it wasn't for all of us you wouldn't be where you are buddy

10
D-to-the-ENNIS
3d ago

Well as long as you have your phone on you, they'll know where to find you to bring you your $1.32

27
NBC4 Columbus

Breezeline shares reason behind widespread Ohio outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Some forms of internet connectivity issues persisted into Wednesday as an Ohio provider, Breezeline, gave some insight into the previous day’s outage. The internet service provider, which also offers email accounts for its customers, took to Twitter around noon to notify them of problems with the latter specifically. “We are aware […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio lawmakers again eye sweeping changes to elections law, including ending unsolicited absentee ballot applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican-sponsored bill that would overhaul Ohio’s election laws is showing signs of life after lying dormant for more than a year. On Thursday, a House committee approved a long list of changes to House Bill 294, including no longer allowing the Ohio secretary of state and local governments to send unsolicited absentee ballot applications or prepay postage for voters to mail back applications or ballots.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting

(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Mineral Resources Valued at Nearly $1.5 Billion in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s geology is rich with source materials used in numerous industries and in making a variety of everyday products. A robust history of industrial minerals extraction has driven the state’s economy since before statehood in 1803. Today, Ohio continues to be a leading producer nationally of several commodities, including limestone, dolomite, sandstone, and conglomerate; sand and gravel; clay and shale; and salt.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Leave Ohio abortion debate to newly elected lawmakers next year: editorial

Over the next few weeks, during a politically unaccountable lame-duck session, Republicans in the GOP-run Ohio General Assembly may tinker with the state’s 2019 anti-abortion “heartbeat law,” evidently aiming to make it less vulnerable to constitutional challenges. Questions about the heartbeat law’s constitutionality are why a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge has put the measure on hold, at least temporarily allowing abortions to be provided in Ohio until about 22 weeks.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘Well, I’m no literacy expert, but …': Sue Corbin

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- People of power in Ohio are pushing a literacy agenda that is not good for our children. Ask nearly anyone who is a proponent of the Science of Reading (SoR) and LETRS training (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), and you are likely to hear the phrase, “Well, I’m no literacy expert, but…” before they rattle off their reasons why they support it. This statement comes from state legislators and many education leaders who really are not literacy experts. So, if they are willing to admit their lack of authority, why do they so strongly side with a teaching approach that has not been proven to work?
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
