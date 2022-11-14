Read full article on original website
Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material’
Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film Joyland, saying that it contains “highly objectionable material”.Joyland is a fictional story set in Lahore about a middle-class family in which a wheelchair-bound yet severe patriarch rules over his two sons and daughters-in-law. He wants his kids to give him grandchildren, but that all changes when his younger son Haider falls in love with Biba, an intersex dancer who he works for.The film, which also happens to be Pakistan’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars, was granted a certificate allowing it to be screened by the Pakistani authorities in August this year....
Ex-England captain blasts Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid for T20 World Cup horror
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has ripped into India captain Rohit Sharma and their head coach Rahul Dravid for the Asian side’s failure to win the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. After surviving a couple of scares during the group stage, India eventually progressed to the semifinals of the tournament.
BBC
Buttler & Malan steady England after they slip to 66-4
Eng 101-4 A first look at the leg-spin of Adam Zampa. England are watchful at the moment, taking four runs from the over. We'll have Ben Cotton, Henry. He's played for Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. Starting to sense we might be a bit light on batting... Post update. We've got Luke...
Here Are the Celebrities Boycotting the Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart are among those who refuse to perform at Qatar's World Cup because of the nation's human rights record.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a...
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
BBC
Rassie Erasmus: South Africa boss receives two-match ban for tweets about officials
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned for two matches for his tweets about the officiating in last weekend's defeat by France. It means he will miss this weekend's meeting with Italy and next Saturday's game against England at Twickenham. He was given a one-year matchday ban...
Cheeky young cricket fan begs David Warner for his shirt during one-day win over England - but the Aussie star tells him to ask teammate Marnus Labuschagne instead!
Australian batsman David Warner showcased his sense of humour with a young fan in Adelaide on Thursday night. Warner, 36, had just plundered 86 at the top of the order as Pat Cummins' side comfortably chased down England's total of 287 from 50 overs. The power hitter was in vintage...
Dawid Malan reveals emotion of ‘cruel’ blow of missing T20 World Cup final
Dawid Malan shed a few tears after being informed England were unwilling to risk him for the T20 World Cup final, which he branded “one of the toughest days” of his career.Malan is a mainstay in England’s T20 line-up and is their highest-ranked batter in the format, but he injured his left groin while fielding in the side’s last Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka.He missed the 10-wicket semi-final thrashing of India but passed all fitness tests the day before the marquee match against Pakistan, only for England to err on the side of caution and select Phil Salt.Malan...
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic 'flawless' against Rublev
Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year's tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status. Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.
BBC
Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England's Dawid Malan cried after learning he would miss final
England batter Dawid Malan says he cried after being told he was not playing in the T20 World Cup final. The 35-year-old left-hander suffered a left groin tear in England's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. He missed the semi-final but passed all fitness tests the day before the showpiece...
ng-sportingnews.com
Australia v England ODI result: Warner-Head partnership leads to Aussie victory
Australia has defeated England by six wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Pat Cummins hosted his first ODI has captain and opened his account with a strong victory. The Aussies sent the visitors into bat first and immediately put the pressure on. Cummins...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
ng-sportingnews.com
Australia vs England ODI Game 1: Time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch, squads, tickets, betting odds
Australia's packed international schedule will continue this month, with a three-match ODI series against England set to begin on Thursday, November 17th (AEDT). After a disappointing early exit from the T20 World Cup, Australia will look to rebound and begin to set their sights on next year's 50-over World Cup in India.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup final: Australia rotate squad as New Zealand recall Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
Rugby League World Cup final 2021: Australia v New Zealand. Hosts: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Australia coach Brad...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Alcohol sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Alcohol will not be sold at the World Cup's eight...
