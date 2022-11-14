ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pakistan bans its official Oscar entry Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material’

Pakistan has banned Saim Sadiq’s critically-acclaimed film Joyland, saying that it contains “highly objectionable material”.Joyland is a fictional story set in Lahore about a middle-class family in which a wheelchair-bound yet severe patriarch rules over his two sons and daughters-in-law. He wants his kids to give him grandchildren, but that all changes when his younger son Haider falls in love with Biba, an intersex dancer who he works for.The film, which also happens to be Pakistan’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars, was granted a certificate allowing it to be screened by the Pakistani authorities in August this year....
BBC

Buttler & Malan steady England after they slip to 66-4

Eng 101-4 A first look at the leg-spin of Adam Zampa. England are watchful at the moment, taking four runs from the over. We'll have Ben Cotton, Henry. He's played for Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. Starting to sense we might be a bit light on batting... Post update. We've got Luke...
The Ringer

Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death

A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
The Independent

Dawid Malan reveals emotion of ‘cruel’ blow of missing T20 World Cup final

Dawid Malan shed a few tears after being informed England were unwilling to risk him for the T20 World Cup final, which he branded “one of the toughest days” of his career.Malan is a mainstay in England’s T20 line-up and is their highest-ranked batter in the format, but he injured his left groin while fielding in the side’s last Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka.He missed the 10-wicket semi-final thrashing of India but passed all fitness tests the day before the marquee match against Pakistan, only for England to err on the side of caution and select Phil Salt.Malan...
SkySports

Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
AFP

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic 'flawless' against Rublev

Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open after missing this year's tournament when he was deported over his vaccine status. Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.
BBC

Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
BBC

T20 World Cup: England's Dawid Malan cried after learning he would miss final

England batter Dawid Malan says he cried after being told he was not playing in the T20 World Cup final. The 35-year-old left-hander suffered a left groin tear in England's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. He missed the semi-final but passed all fitness tests the day before the showpiece...
ng-sportingnews.com

Australia v England ODI result: Warner-Head partnership leads to Aussie victory

Australia has defeated England by six wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Pat Cummins hosted his first ODI has captain and opened his account with a strong victory. The Aussies sent the visitors into bat first and immediately put the pressure on. Cummins...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC

World Cup 2022: Alcohol sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Alcohol will not be sold at the World Cup's eight...
