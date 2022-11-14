Read full article on original website
Wyoming Driving VS. City Driving
If you have ever lived in a major city you know how bad the traffic can be. Not just on the highways, but through the downtown areas and neighborhoods. Out here in Wyoming daily driving is a bit different. Sure we have our problems way out West, but which type...
Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard
Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in several recent food choking, neglect and medication error incidents. Protection & Advocacy System, Inc., filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. The lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors seeks to force the release of video recordings inside the hospital. Health department director Kim Deti declined to comment Monday. The lawsuit describes one patient choking to death on food and another subject to 15-minute safety checks being found dead and cold in their room.
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Biden’s War On Energy Kills Funding For Wyoming Parks
Wyoming primarily makes its money on 3 things, energy, Tourism, and ranching. The Biden administration is already squeezing out the jobs created and state revenue as they put the squeeze on energy production. But did you know that squeezing energy production harms Wyoming's second-greatest industry, tourism?. Squeezing energy production is...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
World Population Crosses 8 Billion, Wyoming Still Rockin’ 500K
A big deal is being made about the world's human population reaching 8 Billion people. Actually, that's not as crowded as you might think. One of many doomsday scenarios that have failed to come true was a book named The Population Bomb. Released in1968, the book spread fears that our...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16
According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
WATCH: Where Wyoming’s Mysterious Disappearing Water Goes
Where does the water go when this Wyoming River disappears underground?. You can follow the path in the video below. Sinks Canyon is a rugged canyon at the base of the southern Wind River Mountains in Wyoming. The mighty Popo Agie River rushes down on the eastern slope of the...
1 Dead After Semi Plows Into SUV on Icy Road in Grand Tetons
An Australian woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in was hit by a semi in Grand Teton National Park late Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The collision happened around 11:10 a.m. near mile marker 172 on U.S. Highway 89, about 17 miles north of Jackson.
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
