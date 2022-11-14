ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Driving VS. City Driving

If you have ever lived in a major city you know how bad the traffic can be. Not just on the highways, but through the downtown areas and neighborhoods. Out here in Wyoming daily driving is a bit different. Sure we have our problems way out West, but which type...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard

Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?

Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in several recent food choking, neglect and medication error incidents. Protection & Advocacy System, Inc., filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. The lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors seeks to force the release of video recordings inside the hospital. Health department director Kim Deti declined to comment Monday. The lawsuit describes one patient choking to death on food and another subject to 15-minute safety checks being found dead and cold in their room.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago

Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Biden’s War On Energy Kills Funding For Wyoming Parks

Wyoming primarily makes its money on 3 things, energy, Tourism, and ranching. The Biden administration is already squeezing out the jobs created and state revenue as they put the squeeze on energy production. But did you know that squeezing energy production harms Wyoming's second-greatest industry, tourism?. Squeezing energy production is...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16

According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy