A fight for control at the top of Canada’s Thunderbird Entertainment Group has entered its latest phase. Thunderbird’s management is under attack by a key shareholder, Texas-based hedge fund Voss Capital, which wants to replace the board with others who can “unlock the value” of the Kim’s Convenience and Highway Thru Hell maker. A second shareholder, Railroad Ranch Capital, has also called for a “rigorous strategic review process” after claiming Thunderbird’s public valuation does not accurately reflect its success. Thunderbird’s board has released a statement “correcting the record… regarding false statements” made by Voss, which owns 13.3% of the company, last week. It claims Voss has initiated “an...

