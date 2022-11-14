Read full article on original website
Related
Picnic Partners With Modular Kitchen Manufacturer To Deliver Pizza Kitchen in a Box
Picnic Works, a Seattle-based maker of food-making robots, today announced a new partnership with ContekPro, a manufacturer of modular kitchens. Under the newly announced partnership, the two companies will deliver custom-built, pre-fabricated kitchens to quick service operators, hotel chains, or anyone else who wants a pizza robot restaurant in a box.
Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products
Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
Capsule-Killer CoffeeB Continues Momentum With German Retail Partnership
The Coffee Ball just keeps on rolling. Swiss retail giant Migros, the company behind the CoffeeB coffee brewing system, announced this week it has struck a deal with Germany’s largest retailer in EDEKA. According to the release, EDEKA will begin rolling out the capsule-less coffee system to its 11,000 stores in April 2023.
Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership
Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
It Looks Like Spark Grills, Maker of an Innovative Charcoal Grilling System, Has Shut Down
It looks like Spark Grills has shut down. While the company, which makes a proprietary charcoal-based grilling system, has not made any official announcement, outward signs indicate the company has all but closed up shop. Their website has stopped selling charcoal bricks and has no inventory left of its grilling systems for sale. And, according to some of the company’s customers on Reddit, Spark’s support lines have gone dark.
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
Thunderbird Entertainment Board In Fight For Control As Investors Call For Change
A fight for control at the top of Canada’s Thunderbird Entertainment Group has entered its latest phase. Thunderbird’s management is under attack by a key shareholder, Texas-based hedge fund Voss Capital, which wants to replace the board with others who can “unlock the value” of the Kim’s Convenience and Highway Thru Hell maker. A second shareholder, Railroad Ranch Capital, has also called for a “rigorous strategic review process” after claiming Thunderbird’s public valuation does not accurately reflect its success. Thunderbird’s board has released a statement “correcting the record… regarding false statements” made by Voss, which owns 13.3% of the company, last week. It claims Voss has initiated “an...
Breaking: UPSIDE Becomes First Company to Get Greenlight From the U.S. FDA For Cultivated Meat
Today UPSIDE Foods announced it has become the first company in the world to receive a “No Questions” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. This letter signals that the FDA believes UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken is safe for consumers.
In the World of Food Tech, The Big Guys Innovate Just Like Everyone Else. Sometimes
Two Stanford grads starting a Fortune 500 computer company in 1939 in their garages is a more than a twice-told tale. Same with a group of Harvard students coming up with a foundation to build Microsoft or Facebook. Less sexy, but equally important, are the innovations that happen at those same giant powerhouse organizations.
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
With $5.2M in New Funding, Forsea Forgoes Scaffolding in Attempt to Create Faster Path to Cultivated Meat
Cultivated meat, meet the organoid. The rapid advance of technology used to create these small, three-dimensional collections of cells grown outside of a living being has created excitement over the past decade-plus in the medical research community, but now a startup named Foresea wants to use organoid technology not to save human lives, but instead that of eels and other seafood. The Israel-based startup, which today announced $5.2 million in seed funding according to a release sent to The Spoon, has developed a technology that utilizes organoids grown in bioreactors to produce eel meat.
Cove’s Biodegradable Water Bottle Inches Closer to Market (But Don’t Expect Plastic Waste to Disappear Anytime Soon)
Is the end of the plastic water bottle finally in sight?. According to a story in Bloomberg, one startup’s vision of delivering a fully biodegradable plastic alternative to the water bottle is inching closer to reality after years of development and delays. Cove, a company that has raised $20...
A Look at the Shelfy, a Smart Device That Aims to Reduce Food Waste in Your Fridge
Since the lack of innovation around food waste reduction in the home has long been a personal pet peeve of mine, I couldn’t help but get a little excited when I caught word of the Shelfy. According to the gadget’s Kickstarter page, it is a “smart device that will...
The Moldmentum Continues: Fungi Protein Gets a Trade Group
If there was an alt-protein prediction that was easy to make for 2022, it was that fungi-powered protein would have a good year. All the signs were there: Interesting new products making their way to market, impressive advances in manufacturing, and new funding rounds coming in despite growing market uncertainty. And as we near the end of the year, there’s yet another sign that this nascent space will continue to mature in 2023 and beyond: a new trade association.
TheSpoon
Seattle, WA
762
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videoshttps://thespoon.tech/
Comments / 0