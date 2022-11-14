Read full article on original website
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Tri-City Herald
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Tri-City Herald
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Tri-City Herald
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Tri-City Herald
The Silver Lining in Loss to Commanders is all That Undefeated Talk is Over
PHILADELPHIA – Goodbye 17-0. Good riddance, too. If there’s any silver lining to Monday’s first loss of the season, maybe it’s that. An undefeated season snatched away. Not that the players will admit to thinking about it, but that didn’t stop anyone and everyone from asking...
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Al Holcomb on ‘Houdini in a Helmet’, Opportunities for Young Guys + More
"He's a really good quarterback. Number one, throwing the football efficient. His accuracy. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. He has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends and that nature. Obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction, his speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He's a unique player."
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
Tri-City Herald
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
Tri-City Herald
Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters
View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Struggling on both ends of the ball, Thompson has not been able to regain his pre-injury form. While that is somewhat to be expected, Thompson holds himself to a high standard, and wants to play well.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
