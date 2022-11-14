Read full article on original website
Betty McLeod Potts
3d ago
crime would not be so high if people weren't to lazy to work. there's jobs out there just take them
Reply(4)
12
Sandy A
3d ago
You forgot Lonedell. Rudest people in the world live and work here. Even when you're born and raised here, you're spit on.
Reply
6
Dianna Marcum
3d ago
Springfield is not the Capitol, Jefferson City is
Reply(2)
18
Related
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
republicmonitor.com
Missouri deer totals up from 2021 after opening weekend
Perry County and Missouri deer hunters are certainly harvesting their venison and trophy bucks this fall. Opening weekend was a success as preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.
How a ‘tripledemic’ is affecting Missouri hospitals
The "tripledemic" is taking a toll on Missouri's health care system, and the state's epidemiologist is concerned we could still be weeks away before cases decline.
Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead Banned by Missouri Schools
It's not easy being a superhero or undead these days. There are reports that among the newly-banned books in Missouri schools you'll find Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead. CBR reported that the Missouri law banning at least 297 books includes graphic novels featuring Batman, The X-Men and The...
Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, Missouri: here’s when
Appearing annually, the Leonid Meteor shower is so named because the meteors seem to come from a single point, called the radiant, originating in the constellation Leo.
Why are salaries secret? Missouri lawmaker pushes for transparency
ST. LOUIS — Salaries are often a secret among workplaces around the country. Research by Washington University in St. Louis shows that secrecy unfairly widens pay gaps, especially for women and racial minorities. A new study from Payscale reveals our area has the widest gap in gender pay in...
kansascitymag.com
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
KSDK
Happy birthday Peanut! Here's how the Missouri turtle got her unique shape
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
kcur.org
Missouri allows some disabled workers to earn less than $1 an hour. The state says that's fine
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Kansas City Beacon. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. One weekday morning in July, Kerstie Bramlet was at her workstation inside the Warren County Sheltered Workshop...
Illinois is Home to Some of The Weirdest Museums in the US
The Field Museum and Shedd's Aquarium have nothing on these weird museums in Illinois you need to know about. Museums are the best, whether you visit a museum about history, industry, or fish Illinois is home to some of the best museums in the US, but also the weirdest. I saw this on onlyinyourstate.com and had to share some of the weird museums Illinois has that you have to put on your bucket list.
worldatlas.com
6 Most Charming River Towns in Missouri
Of all the small river towns across the US perhaps none are as stunning as those found in Missouri. With the Mississippi River hugging the eastern border, and the Missouri River snaking across the west, Missouri is not in short supply of small towns with tranquil river scenery. Caught in between the influence of the south and the midwest, the character and atmosphere of Missouri's towns provide an interesting and unique history.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
Where does Missouri land on the list of ‘Most Obese States’?
A new list has come out ranking the most overweight and obese states in America, and you may be shocked to see where the Show-Me State of Missouri lands on this list. Missouri is the 15th most overweight and obese state in the United States in 2023 according to a new ranking from Wallethub.com. On the site they say...
koamnewsnow.com
Respiratory Disease is on the rise throughout Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials say the state is experiencing increased respiratory disease activity. Doctors say the quick spread is caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV occurring among children. “Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on...
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 34