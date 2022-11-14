The Field Museum and Shedd's Aquarium have nothing on these weird museums in Illinois you need to know about. Museums are the best, whether you visit a museum about history, industry, or fish Illinois is home to some of the best museums in the US, but also the weirdest. I saw this on onlyinyourstate.com and had to share some of the weird museums Illinois has that you have to put on your bucket list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO