Bryce Young. Jahmyr Gibbs. Will Anderson. Jordan Battle. If you've followed Alabama football this season, odds are high that you've heard those names mentioned throughout the Crimson Tide's games. From Young winning the Heisman Trophy last season to Anderson's nickname of 'Terminator', there are multiple players that possess household names among the Alabama fanbase.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO