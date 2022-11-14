Read full article on original website
Former Gulliver Prep player among 3 killed during UVA mass shooting
MIAMI - One of three people killed during a weekend mass shooting at the University of Virginia was from South Florida, according to reports.D'Sean Perry, a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest private school, was among the victims of the Sunday night shooting, according to a report.Cliff Kling, the President of Gulliver Preparatory Academy, said Perry will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and strong moral character and was intelligent, committed and hard working.Kling told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "This loss will be felt deeply. This was just an absolute tragedy. Just a horrible tragedy. D'Sean was a young man with...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night. Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference, indicating the tragedy occurred...
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
Father of ex-UVA football player accused of shooting 3 students speaks out
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father spoke out after officials said his son is suspected of fatally shooting three current UVA football players and wounding two others at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip.
