ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Visitor applauds Smithville community

My husband and I were part of the BG Consultants group that spent the day in your community on Saturday, Nov. 5. During the afternoon, while the shareholders met, the women shopped in your community. What a precious little city with lovely shops and friendly shop employees. The group enjoyed the day shopping.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Turkey Trot returns to Kearney

KEARNEY — The 11th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot benefiting Kearney School District will return to Kearney for another year this Thanksgiving. The race will be an in-person event this year after being virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. “But, for those unable to participate in-person, we also have a...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Plate of Hope food pantry opens at Northland Shepherd's Center

GLADSTONE — The Northland Shepherd’s Center, 5601 NE Antioch Road, Suite 3, has a mission to help seniors thrive. To that end, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Plate of Hope Older Adult Food Pantry will be officially opened. There will be an open house from noon to 5 p.m. and a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.
GLADSTONE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North's 'Into the Woods' takes audiences into storybooks

LIBERTY — In most productions of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” the setting is traditional with storybook cottages, palaces and mysterious forests. Rather than that setting, Liberty North High School theater has moved their production into a place were stories live: a library. Teacher and director...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North finishes 20th at state championship

LIBERTY — The Eagles wrapped up a successful season in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Nov. 11. Liberty North finished in 20th place out of 26 teams, securing 23 points from the event. Starting with the relays, Liberty North’s Preston Zuber, Seth Augustine, Addison Yong and Maddox Sallee combined for a 13th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Zuber, sophomore, finished in 10th place individually for the 200-yard IM. He also finished in a tie for ninth place in the 100-yard butterfly. Over half of the swimmers for the Eagles return next season, a promising crop of athletes that will be around the state championship for years to come.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville begins season after final 4 run last year

SMITHVILLE — Last season was full of memories and great victories for the Warriors. They made it all the way to the final four taking fourth place in Class 5. This season, the team returns impact players from last year’s squad as they hope to make another deep run in the playoffs.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy