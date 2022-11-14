LIBERTY — The Eagles wrapped up a successful season in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Nov. 11. Liberty North finished in 20th place out of 26 teams, securing 23 points from the event. Starting with the relays, Liberty North’s Preston Zuber, Seth Augustine, Addison Yong and Maddox Sallee combined for a 13th-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Zuber, sophomore, finished in 10th place individually for the 200-yard IM. He also finished in a tie for ninth place in the 100-yard butterfly. Over half of the swimmers for the Eagles return next season, a promising crop of athletes that will be around the state championship for years to come.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO