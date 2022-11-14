ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida coast

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX sent two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years on Tuesday. Heavy fog surrounded the rocket that launched from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WMUR.com

WATCH: Video shows how Artemis 1 launch appeared to turn night to day

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. The rocket successfully lifted...
SpaceNews.com

NASA continues with Artemis 1 launch attempt after evaluating hurricane damage

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is proceeding with its next Artemis 1 launch attempt on Nov. 16 after concluding that loose caulk on the Orion spacecraft did not pose a significant risk. At a briefing late Nov. 14, NASA managers said they were continuing preparations for the launch,...
iheart.com

WATCH: Artemis Finally Takes Flight

NASA has successfully launched its Artemis One moon rocket following a number of delays. The overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center marks the first step in returning Americans to the moon and eventually on to Mars. It's an un-crewed, weeks long mission that will circle the moon and come back.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Artemis I Finally Heads to Moon

NASA’s Artemis I is on its way to the Moon after having been delayed for a few months due to technical difficulties. The Artemis rocket, which was launched early Wednesday morning, takes with it new experimental anti-radiation equipment developed by Israel’s StemRad. NASA says that Artemis is the...
Astronomy.com

Try, try again — Artemis 1 finally lifts off

Early this morning, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) tore through Earth’s atmosphere to kickstart the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed spaceflight that will test the technology needed to send humans back to the Moon for the first time in 50 years. However, it took some doing to get the SLS off the ground.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Capstone, NASA's First Cubesat, Reaches Moon to Show Artemis the Way

While NASA eyes a planned launch of its first big Artemis moon mission early Wednesday, a tiny cubesat has officially arrived at the moon to serve as a pathfinder for upcoming stages of the agency's lunar program. Capstone, short for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment,...
COLORADO STATE

