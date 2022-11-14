Avondale woman among 4 found dead near University of Idaho campus

Read full article on original website
‘She’s a tough kid’: Avondale father says University of Idaho student killed fought her attacker
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We are learning more about a young woman from Avondale found dead with three roommates in a house off campus at the University of Idaho this past weekend. Arizona’s Family talked exclusively with her father. “She didn’t really worry about the drama and stuff that much. She was never into that. She just liked having fun. Never about materialistic things,” said Jeffrey Kernodle. He was too distraught to be on camera–remembering the life of his daughter Xana. “She was–-all the time–-always with her friends,” he said.
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Who Botched the DUI Case Against This Phoenix Cop? No One Seems to Know
On a summer evening in 2021, off-duty Phoenix police officer Jason Halleman was slumped over the steering wheel of his running car. In his hand was an open bottle of alcohol. A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy found Halleman in the driver's seat and roused him. The deputy was responding to a call about the car, which was stopped on a residential street. Halleman's eyes were bloodshot, and his speech was slurred, according to an investigative case file. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence. During the booking process, Halleman fought with deputies, who forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history
Arizona resident feared dead in shooting near University of Idaho
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Inmate Murray Hooper executed Wednesday morning, officials confirm
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were called out to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. after a call about a gas leak. When they arrived, they found there was gas inside the home. Southwest Gas told Arizona’s Family crews thoroughly inspected all the natural gas pipes and the surrounding area for gas leaks, but no leaks were found. The hazmat teams said they found multiple people dead.
Mesa PD reports one of the 'largest' drug busts in agency's history
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making one of the "largest drug busts" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal...
Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday
Gilbert man given 33 months for selling guns without a license
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert man was sentenced to prison for selling firearms without a license. According to officials, six of the guns were used in six separate homicide investigations, including the death of a police officer in Stockton, CA. On Oct. 17, United States District Judge...
Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home
Four University of Idaho students found dead in home near campus
WATCH NOW: Phoenix police provide details into multiple bodies found inside Phoenix home Wednesday morning
Starbucks employees in Mesa join thousands in nationwide strike
The strike happened on a day known as 'Red Cup Day,' which is one of the busiest days of the year for the nationwide coffee chain. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
