Read full article on original website
Tanya Robinson
3d ago
I hope she stops in Bemidji 🙏I would love to meet and take a picture with her. She is one of the ones I look up to. I love a lot of her songs. The one with her daughter, I listen to all the time.
Reply
2
Related
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
There’s a Hidden Town in Minnesota Most People Have Never Visited
This remote Minnesota community just might be the state's best-kept secret. In fact, most residents of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes don't even know of its existence. If you're inclined to visit this hidden spot, you're gonna want to bring a map, and maybe some rubber boots. Let's just...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Enormous snapping turtle visits Minnesota anglers
BRAINERD, Minn. – A Minnesota family was treated to quite a wild sight near Brainerd! An angler snapped photos of an enormous snapping turtle earlier this week on the water at Niemeyer's Rugged River Resort. The turtle seemed to be taking an interest in the contents of their fish basket.
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Minnesota elects first transgender state lawmaker
Minnesota voters elected Leigh Finke to the state's House of Representatives, making her the first transgender lawmaker to be elected in the state.
Is Squatting Illegal In Minnesota?
We have all heard stories of squatters who have occupied a home or building sometimes with consequences like fires or major damage to the property. So what is technically a squatter and is it illegal in Minnesota? The answer is it is complicated. According to Ipropertymanagement: " A squatter is...
Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota
Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree
MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Minnesota couple unearths 1.9 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota couple on their 10th anniversary recently uncovered a 1.9 carat diamond at a state park in Arkansas.The couple, from Chatfield, was on a road trip spanning 11 states when they decided to stop at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the only public diamond mine in the U.S.They arrived on Friday morning, and after about an hour of sifting through the dirt, Seth Erickson found a metallic-looking rock.Park staff registered it as a 1.9-carat brown diamond. According to the park, many visitors who find diamonds choose to name their gems."The Ericksons named theirs HIMO, the initials of each of their children," according to the park.As of November, 581 diamonds were registered at the park in 2022.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Ingrid Andress Plots The Good Person Tour for 2023
Breakout country artist Ingrid Andress will hit the road early next year for an extensive set of headlining performances. Announced today (Nov. 14), The Good Person Tour will take Andress to select cities across the U.S. before stopping at cities across Europe this May. The trek will begin on Feb. 24 with a stop in Salt Lake City before continuing to Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. Andress will perform at additional cities across America before taking a month-long pause ahead of her overseas dates.
Minnesota veteran who served in Iraq burn pits dies waiting for PACT act funding
A Minnesota family is mourning a soldier who died from working the burn pits in Iraq. His death comes just six weeks before qualifying for benefits under the new federal PACT act.
Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy
The state’s malls are answering shoppers’ calls to center community and culture—which may have been the original point of shopping malls The post Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 6