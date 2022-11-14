Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Antonio Brown Posts Screenshot Of Blunt Text From Tom Brady
Tom Brady has gone to bat for Antonio Brown several times in the past few seasons. In his last year in New England, Brady supported and vouched for Brown to sign with the Patriots after the receiver was traded from the Steelers and cut from the Raiders. However, after Brown sent intimidating ...
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
Aaron Rodgers Shares Why He Was Mad On Sideline
On the back of a five-game losing streak, Aaron Rodgers feels frustrated. Here's why.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother
Baker Mayfield jokingly called Lamar Jackson’s mother “intimidating” ahead of the Week 11 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. Mayfield revealed that Jackson’s mother had urged him to go down to Florida and train with Lamar after the Heisman ceremony, before crediting her for her son’s tough nature. After hearing about the comments […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson reacts to Baker Mayfield’s comments about his mother appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA offense suffers more losses after Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford injuries
The revolving door of Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen continued to spin after an MCL injury for guard Chandler Brewer and blood clot issues for tackle Alaric Jackson will sideline them for significant amounts of time, according to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Pro Football Focus insider Ari Meirov. The...
Extent of Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury revealed
The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that Cooper Kupp avoided a serious injury when he hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the latest news about the star wide receiver is not great. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday that Kupp will undergo...
Packers overreactions: Rodgers is a wash in Week 11 vs. Titans
The Green Bay Packers failed to build on their Week 10 win as they fell to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Packers remain in second place in the NFC North. Here are a few Packers overreactions after their loss to the Titans in Week 11, especially how Aaron Rodgers was a wash in this game.
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
