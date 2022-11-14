Read full article on original website
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Review: 'The Menu' is unpredictable and delectably unhinged from 1st scene to last
The film offers a cornucopia of pleasures.
Review: 'She Said' is the year's most gripping detective story
Watch a notorious sexual predator get his comeuppance in "She Said."
