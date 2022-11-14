ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHQ Right Now

Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
KHQ Right Now

Kate Mara reveals she's given birth

Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."

