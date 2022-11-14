Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 3 factors that explain Louisville's 0-3 start
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Bellarmine game, it was a missed free throw and two missed field goal attempts in the final minute that troubled the University of Louisville men's basketball team. In the Wright State game, it was a turnover and a failure to defend the visitors' final...
Louisville Remaining Confident in Backup QB Brock Domann
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, once again, finds themselves in a position where they might have to go on without one of their most important players on the team. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Tuesday that quarterback Malik Cunningham is listed as "day-to-day" ahead of their home finale...
wataugaonline.com
Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
Louisville Football: Welcomes ’26 QB Brodie McWhorter
Brodie McWhorter is a freshman quarterback prospect who plays football at Cass High School in White, Georgia. Earlier this season, McWhorter achieved B2C‘s Freshman Of The Week honors after recording 263 passing yards and throwing for 5 touchdowns in a blowout win over Martin Luther King High School (Lithonia, GA) in which the final score was 63-7.
College Basketball World Can't Believe Louisville's Latest Upset Loss
The Louisville Cardinals are 0-3 to start the 2022-23 season. The Kenny Payne-led squad dropped yet another upset loss on Tuesday night, falling to App State at home. After overcoming a 17-point first-half lead for the Mountaineers, the Cardinals lost in crushing fashion. The team fell 60-61 after a game-winning layup for El Ellis was waived off upon review.
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
wdrb.com
Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
The Crunch Zone
Bowl Projections 11/14
Louisville Football is bowl eligible and with 2 games remaining let’s look at where the experts believe the Cards will be slotted in the bowl picture. Brett McMurphy (Action Network): 12/17 Fenway Bowl (Boston) vs. East Carolina. Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): 12/30 Sun Bowl (El Paso) vs. Oregon State.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
kentuckytoday.com
KBC honors individuals, churches with awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky Baptist Convention recognized various churches and individuals with awards at its Annual Meeting on Tuesday. • Hershael York, Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of his faithful leadership in support of the Cooperative Program. York is senior pastor of Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort. The church gave $156,000 to CP in 2021-22, and has passed the $150,000 mark in five of the last six years. Its Lottie Moon Christmas Offering was $109,385 for 2021-22, the highest total on record for the church. The second highest total given to LMCO was in 1920-21 when the church gave $103,111.
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky reporter retires after giving voice to marginalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Deborah Yetter, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist best known for her reporting on abuse, neglect and children’s welfare issues, has retired after 38 years in the industry. Yetter’s final day at the Courier Journal was last Friday, the newspaper reported. Her reporting spurred greater protections...
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
