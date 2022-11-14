ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Every vote counts: Size of majority in Congress makes a difference

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prqRD_0jASnhp000

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are back on Capitol Hill with the midterm election results fresh on their minds. Democrats retain control in the Senate. Control of the House, though, still hangs in the balance.

How much of a majority the parties are able to get makes a big difference. The outstanding races will determine the balance of power in Congress -- what gets done and what doesn’t.

This matters to the citizens. How strong of a majority each party has determines how much compromise needs to happen when it comes to getting the parties’ agendas passed and ultimately, getting things done for the public.

“The real thing to do is just be patient, I think, at this point,” Georgetown Professor Hans Noel, who studies American government, said.

Wins in Arizona and Nevada give Democrats the majority in the Senate. The only outstanding race is in Georgia. That’s now in a runoff set for the first week of December.

There is a big difference between a 50-seat majority and a 51-seat majority.

“Whenever the margin is really close, whenever the Senate is evenly divided, then every vote counts and there’s not a lot of wiggle room for somebody who has a reason to want to vote in the other direction,” Noel explained.

On the House side, there are still nearly twenty races that haven’t been called. Republicans need to pick up just a handful of seats to take the majority. Democrats would need more than a dozen.

“Typically, I think you can count on a handful of people in each party to be willing to go to the other party some of the time,” Noel added. “If the difference is two or three votes, then we’ll come to that quite often. If the difference is ten or twenty or thirty votes, then it won’t matter as much.”

Monday, lawmakers started a “lame duck” session. Still, there’s a lot on the agenda before the new Congress takes over in January.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
141K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy