Yuma Arborist Named to Statewide Board

City of Yuma Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Espy Matlock, a certified arborist, has been named to the statewide Arizona Community Tree Council (ACTC). The ACTC is an education and tree community-building nonprofit organization dedicated to the proper care and planting of Arizona trees. It does this through professional training, public education and awareness, partnerships that advance their vision and mission, and through advisory support for the state forester. ACTC has served this function for more than 30 years. Its members span across the public and private sectors.
KYMA News 11

The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma native and Air Force veteran, Kenny Prater, recently suffered a leg amputation, but the Disabled American Veterans and Lowes changed his life. Prater had his leg amputated in June and just two weeks ago our local Yuma Lowes hardware store was able to make his home fully handicap accessible. With The post The local Disabled American Veterans and Lowes hardware change Air Force veteran’s life appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
kyma.com

More time requested in court for trio of men charged in Somerton murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case against the triad of men charged in connection to the murder of a Somerton man has been pushed back once again. They're all charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, accused of killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez in May inside of his own garage.
thedesertreview.com

Local Naval Academy senior to return to Valley to promote his school

Midshipman 1/C Brandon Goddard from Brawley is a senior at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He will be back home over Thanksgiving break talking with students interested in the Naval Academy. Goddard is a 2018 graduate of Brawley Union High School (BUHS) where he served as the...
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
kyma.com

Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Yuma man charged with murder still awaiting trial dates

(KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murder in a fatal shooting at a local bar appeared in court today to set trial dates, but the matter was pushed back. 33-year-old Jerome Hall's defense requested an additional 60 days before proceeding to trial. The defense told the court it's...
