City of Yuma Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Espy Matlock, a certified arborist, has been named to the statewide Arizona Community Tree Council (ACTC). The ACTC is an education and tree community-building nonprofit organization dedicated to the proper care and planting of Arizona trees. It does this through professional training, public education and awareness, partnerships that advance their vision and mission, and through advisory support for the state forester. ACTC has served this function for more than 30 years. Its members span across the public and private sectors.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO