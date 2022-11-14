Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Lily Collins launches her own production company
Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company. The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky. Lily - who is the daughter of music...
KHQ Right Now
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The 39-year-old actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population. He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago,...
KHQ Right Now
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
Seniors win hearts by giving their jerseys to teachers who had the biggest impact on their lives
Most of the teachers hugged their students and thanked them for this beautiful gesture.
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Villegas spent 20 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of two El Pasoans in 1993.
Comments / 0