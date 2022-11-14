Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.

