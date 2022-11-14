ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lily Collins launches her own production company

Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company. The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky. Lily - who is the daughter of music...
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's

Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The 39-year-old actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population. He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago,...
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.

