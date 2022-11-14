Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Yakima Herald Republic
I eat anything and everything, says Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything". The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats. He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all." Nicholas admitted that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The 39-year-old actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population. He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago,...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘The Menu’ review: This darkly hilarious satire hits the spot
Who among us hasn’t found ourselves at an exquisitely exclusive, multicourse, hourslong, wildly expensive haute cuisine dinner and, looking around, wished everyone would die? Here’s the intolerable extreme foodie, out to show how much he knows in pedantic detail; the tableful of tech bros, braying and boasting; the wealthy older couple, oblivious zombies of privilege; the minor movie star acting like a major tool; and, yes, that is definitely the very important restaurant critic who seems to have digested a particularly pretentious thesaurus and showers the world with the results.
Comments / 0