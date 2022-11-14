Read full article on original website
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
Suspect in Grand Rapids standoff faces 16 charges, injured K9 released from hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of engaging in a standoff with Grand Rapids police over the weekend has been charged. The standoff took place at a home on Leonard Street Sunday night into Monday morning where 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren shot at officers and stabbed a K9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, stabbing dog
The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer and repeatedly stabbing a police dog during a standoff on Sunday has a history of mental illness.
Sheriff: Boy, 15, arrested for shooting 16-year-old
Deputies say a 15-year-old is in custody for the shooting of another teen last week in Holland Township.
Major Grand Rapids intersection on pace to reopen after 8-month closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Closed since the spring, a busy intersection in downtown Grand Rapids is set to reopen this month as construction crews are in the final days of a major sewer system replacement project. The asphalt has been poured along Monroe Avenue and at the intersection of...
15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10. Police...
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
Muskegon County’s 10 most dangerous intersections revealed
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Intersections in five different Muskegon County communities are some of the most dangerous roadways within the county, a Michigan Auto Law report shows. The No. 1 spot on the list of most dangerous intersections is at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township. Crashes...
Man found guilty of murder in 1983 White Cloud cold case
A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty of murder in the 1983 disappearance of a White Cloud man.
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Section of narrower Terrace Street opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The first phase of the project to narrow Terrace Street in downtown is complete, and the new slimmer road now is open to motorists. The section of Terrace between Webster Avenue and Shoreline Drive closed in early September so that two lanes of the then four-lane divided boulevard could be removed.
Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
K9 Eli out of the hospital, still recovering from weekend stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A K9 severely injured in a weekend stand-off is out of the hospital and recovering at home with his human partner. On Sunday night, K9 Eli with the Grand Rapids police was stabbed eight times after being deployed by police to make contact with a barricaded subject on the city's northwest side.
Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — After a 3 week jury trial, the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago guilty. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm by a jury in Newaygo Circuit Court Wednesday in the death of Richard Atwood. "I...
2 injured in chase, crash near Zeeland
Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9
A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
