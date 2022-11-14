Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit school threats: Evacuations underway at South Lake High School after threat made against safety of students, staff
A worrying wave of messages threatening violence at schools in Metro Detroit continues Wednesday with the most recent threat made against staff and students at South Lake High School.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
Life sentence sought for Ethan Crumbley in Oxford school shooting
Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism.
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
Parent of slain Oxford High School student accuses State Police of 'dereliction of duty' preceding mass shooting
The parent of a teen who died in the Oxford High School mass shooting almost one year ago is accusing the state of Michigan and the Michigan State Police for failing to follow up on “highly disturbing” reports leading up to the tragedy.
KRMG
Ethan Crumbley facing possible life sentence for Michigan school shooting
Ethan Crumbley facing possible life sentence for Michigan school shooting Crumbley pleaded guilty last month to two dozen charges for the deadly November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School. (NCD)
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
The Oakland Press
Attorney General Nessel re-issues video warning of consequences of school threats
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is re-issuing her video that explains the consequences of making threats against schools, following a recent increase in incidents in Oakland County and around the state. “A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” Nessel said in a statement Thursday,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair Sheriff says dept. Twitter account accidentally used by former employee, not hacked
Further investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department into their rogue social media account found that it wasn’t a hacker on the account: just a former employee using the wrong account to make personal statements. The department plans to delete the old profile and start fresh after...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
95.3 MNC
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
The Oakland Press
Oxford’s Line, Myre lead all-Oakland Activities Association football teams for 2022
The Oakland Activities Association recently released its all-conference football lists for the 2022 season. By vote of the coaches, the 2022 OAA Coach of the Year award went to Oxford’s Zach Line, with Oxford’s Tate Myre named OAA Player of the Year. Coaches of the Year:. Red Division:...
MSP: Ambulance comes across scene of 3-car crash on the Lodge, takes driver to hospital before police arrive
One person is hospitalized after a three-car crash on the Lodge Freeway caused major backups for Metro Detroit drivers on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say an EMS crew rolled across the scene and was quick to jump into action.
fox2detroit.com
Down syndrome couple taught to dance for wedding from Clarkston studio
The Waterford couple both born with Down syndrome decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. a special wedding celebration set for July. And they wanted to dance.
Hackers take over St. Clair County Sheriff's Office social media, send out anti-LGBTQ tweets
Law enforcement in one Metro Detroit department are dealing with a social media headache after a hacker gained access to their online account and started posting anti-LGBTQ comments.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
