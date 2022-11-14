ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win A Trip For 2 To Punta Cana!

Priceline.com is giving away an all-inclusive trip for two to Punta Cana!. The prize includes airfare and a five-night stay at Live Aqua Beach Resort in the Dominican Republic. We visited Puerto Plata, DR back in 2014 thanks in part to a really cheap Black Friday hotel deal. For the...
British Airways adds Cincinnati for its 2023 network

We’re heading to the point of the year where airlines are getting ready for 2023, with British Airways announcing a new North American route – London Heathrow to Cincinnati. British Airways Boeing 787-8 – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Cincinnati will become the 27th US destination served...
Air Serbia to add Chicago to its network

It seems that Air Serbia is making use of its Airbus A330 fleet, with plans to launch a route to Chicago O’Hare next summer. Air Serbia Airbus A330-200 featuring Nikola Tesla – Image, Air Serbia. The new route will commence operating between Belgrade and Chicago O’Hare on 17th...
LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599

Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
JetBlue is off to Paris in 2023

JetBlue continues to expand its A321LR operation, with the airline planning to start services to Paris in 2023. JetBlue Airbus A321LR arriving at Heathrow Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. It marks the second European market the airline is to enter, after successfully entering the USA-London market. JetBlue...
Why Limitations on Liquids and Gels Should Be Eliminated At Airport Security Checkpoints

For approximately 16 years, passengers traveling on airplanes have been required to place liquids and gels in a transparent sealable bag whose maximum capacity is one quart or 1,000 milliliters whenever passing through a security checkpoint at airports throughout the United States — and a similar policy has been implemented in countries which are members of the European Union and elsewhere in the world…
Travel Alert November 2022: Up to Six Feet Of Snow Forecast For Great Lakes Region

If the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada is in your travel plans over the next few of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest winter weather system which is forecast to bring record amounts of snow to the region.
The Captain Has Turned On The Fasten Seatbelt Sign…Now Obey!

Cheat sheet for flying: when the captain turns on the fasten seatbelt sign, you fasten your seatbelt. A group of travelers on a flight to Singapore must have slept through that day in class and now find themselves in detention. When The Captain Turns On The Fasten Seatbelt Sign, It...
