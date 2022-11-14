Read full article on original website
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Want to buy a house, but spooked by 7% rates? A mortgage broker lays out 4 things to do to make it happen.
Erica Davis broke down the one thing you absolutely shouldn't do before applying for a mortgage and how to negotiate to keep costs down.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
