Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
KFDM special report: Ranger Brandon Bess plays key role in using DNA to solve cold cases
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Cold cases leave many families with unanswered questions and leave the detectives who worked on the cases with hours of work and no results. However, with the evolution of using DNA to reopen and solve cold cases, a growing number of families are getting closure and finding some peace.
fox4beaumont.com
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their 2A rights
NOV. 14, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 0