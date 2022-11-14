ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather Gets Black Eye During Boxing Match Against YouTuber

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. scored a victory in his latest international boxing exhibition, but suffered a black eye at the hands of his opponent in the process. The 45-year-old pugilist took on Deji Olatunji, a popular YouTube personality, in a bout Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, defeating Olatunji via TKO in the sixth round.

The bout, which was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, began with Mayweather toying with his opponent, mainly landed body shots and showboating around the ring.

The action began to ramp up midway through the fight, with the Grand Rapids native becoming more aggressive and landing his punches with increasing power through the third and fourth rounds. While clearly outclassed, Olatunji displayed an admirable show of heart during the latter half of the fight, becoming increasingly confident in his attack and even scoring the occasional blow on the champ. He was even able to tag the undefeated defensive wiz squarely in the eye, leaving Mayweather with a noticeable injury and giving Olatunji a bragging right he would later chirp about in the post-fight press conference, social media and elsewhere.

Since retiring from professional boxing after his 2015 title bout against Andre Berto, Mayweather has participated in several exhibition fights. Taking on and defeating MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017, the multi-divisional champion has since faced off against Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTube star Logan Paul, former sparring partner Don Moore, and Mikuru Asakura.

Olatunji made his boxing debut in 2018 with an amateur bout against Jake Paul, which he lost via TKO in the fifth round. The brother of KSI also lost both of his other amateur fights, first to TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, and a split decision vs. YouTuber Alex Wassabi this past March. Olatunji’s lone victory to date came in his pro debut this past August, when he scored a third-round TKO victory over YouTuber Fousey.

Watch highlights from Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match against Deji Olatunji below.

