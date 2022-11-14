ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soulja Boy Says He’s Leaving Twitter To Start His Own Platform, Calls Out Elon Musk

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Soulja Boy is not feeling Elon Musk ’s new Twitter , taking to the app to voice his concerns and his desire to create his own social media platform. On Friday (Nov. 11), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper stated that he wasn’t rocking with Musk’s recent string of decisions, with one, in particular, being the ability to pay to become verified through Twitter Blue.

After his concise statements regarding the billionaire, Soulja concluded that fans could get in touch with him on his Instagram until his new social media app launched.

“Now u can just pay to be verified? Twitter has been destroyed,” the rapper, also known as DeAndre Cortez Way, said. “Bro leave twitter alone, Elon Musk, wtf are you doing?”

“Bye twitter, catch me on Instagram until my app launches,” he added.

Musk’s controversial Twitter acquisition arrived on Oct. 27 when he revealed that he had officially purchased the 16-year-old social platform for $44 billion dollars.

Almost immediately, Musk began cleaning house, ousting top executives from Twitter, such as Vijaya Gadde, head of trust and safety. But, the final straw for most users appeared to be his announcement that Twitter would allow uncensored “free speech,” ultimately encouraging a rampant use of misinformation and hate speech . Musk has unapologetically declared himself a “free speech absolutist.”

Along with Soulja Boy, other celebrities have announced their departure from Twitter after Musk’s tumultuous acquisition. Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes declared that they would leave the social media platform for good due to the numerous changes coming to the app.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton creator Rhimes said on Oct.29.

Braxton stated that she would be “choosing to stay off Twitter,” deeming it no longer a safe space for “other POC.”

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

