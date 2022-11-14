ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno ‘in good humor’ after suffering serious burns in car fire

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCQHR_0jASn95f00

( KTLA ) — Jay Leno is being treated for serious burns after he was injured in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ , the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety .

Jay Leno talks ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ with Dayna Devon

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

Biden clocks 118 mph but loses drag race against Colin Powell’s son on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA, the hospital said Leno “is in stable condition” and receiving treatment for his face and hands. He is also “in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well-wishes and he wants to let everyone know he’s doing well and that he’s in the ‘best burn center in the United States.’”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

4th person arrested in ‘violent’ Las Vegas robbery that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a fourth person in what detectives called a “violent targeted robbery” that left a 24-year-old woman dead in March, documents said. Brandyn Smith, 35, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and residential burglary, records showed. Michael Overton, 31; Christine Schultz, 22; and Kamari Oliver, 18; […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Philly

Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage

Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.Reportedly one of Leno's vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. Officials at the hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read: "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition...
BURBANK, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
People

$2M Claim Made Against Anne Heche's Estate by Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Crash

A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate related to the actress's fatal crash into a one-story home in Los Angeles in August A creditor's claim has been filed against Anne Heche's estate by a woman whose home was destroyed in the actress's fatal Aug. 5 crash. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne Mishele's attorneys filed documents in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Nov. 9, requesting "at least $2 million" in damages for "negligence," "infliction of emotional distress" and "trespass." Per the filing, Michele —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Curses Out Spirit Airlines After Missing Flight

Flavor Flav will tell you Spirit Airlines is like 9-1-1 ... a total joke, except he's not laughing after narrowly missing a flight in Las Vegas and losing his cool. TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Flav trying not to pop his top Thursday night at a Spirit gate inside Harry Reid International Airport. Sources tell us it was around 11:30 PM, and the iconic Public Enemy rapper was sitting near the gate waiting to catch a flight to Detroit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy