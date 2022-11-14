ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will have access to the phone records of Arizona's GOP chair after a Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwBOj_0jASn7KD00
The Supreme Court denied a request for injunction by Arizona's GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to access her phone records as part of the investigation into the Capitol attack. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI

Kelli Ward, chair of the GOP in Arizona, requested a stay and injunction from the Supreme Court to block the Jan. 6 committee from accessing her phone records in October. After a pause, the court denied Ward's request. The court ruled 7-2 with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito voting against the ruling.

Ward's phone service provider T-Mobile will be ordered to submit specific phone records that are relevant to the committee's investigation. The committee is not seeking the contents of any messages. Rather, it is looking for phone numbers and IP addresses Ward communicated with between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. Ward has an active lawsuit against T-Mobile to stop the company from releasing those records. That lawsuit has not been ruled on.

The panel seeks information about Ward's involvement in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Ward and other "pro-Trump" electors allegedly coordinated a plan to disrupt the transfer of power.

Ward was instrumental in former President Donald Trump 's efforts to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. She has noted her involvement in trying to overturn the results in Arizona. She is one of 84 alternative electors that has been subpoenaed by the committee.

Ward's attempts to block the committee from seeing her phone records failed at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, confirming an earlier ruling by a lower court. The lawsuit alleged the House committee is targeting Ward for her political alignment and accessing her phone records may violate her First Amendment rights. The Court of Appeals shot down the lawsuit with a 2-1 vote.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan temporarily halted the process of accessing Ward's phone records in October so it may review the application for an injunction.

Arizona's GOP chair was also part of a lawsuit led by Rep. Louie Gohmert R-Texas, which sought to force Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results on Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 232

Debi Johnson
3d ago

let us see Nancy phone records from the first to the fifteenth. And Paul's from his little drunken driven and the phone records from the other night

Reply(52)
126
Tim Andreas
3d ago

Switch out Obama for Trump, regarding Jan 6, and there would be no concern; no discussion. if people were honest with themselves, this has everything to do with people's dislike for Trump, and nothing more. If people were honest with themselves Biden would be impeached for his Quid Pro Quo, for which he brazenly bragged about (video available on YouTube), or removed for ineptitude. But that's not the world we live in....is it?!

Reply(11)
48
kgc 22
3d ago

We also want to see the Democrats in Congress and the Senate s phone records. Also Bidens and his whole family members phone records. And the top brass of the FBI phone records.

Reply(6)
46
Related
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

Kari Lake’s defeat in Arizona may only be a temporary blow to Trumpism

Republican Kari Lake, a far-right former TV news anchor who rapidly built a national profile as one of the most vocal proponents of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, won’t be Arizona’s next governor. But even if she admits that fact — a big if, given her recent attacks on her state’s electoral process and that she’s repeatedly refused to say that she will concede the race if she loses — it’s not likely to be the last we’ll see of her.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
478K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy