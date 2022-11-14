ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in car fire, TMZ reports

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) — Jay Leno is reportedly at a burn center after being seriously burned in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ , the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

Jay Leno talks ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ with Dayna Devon

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

Biden clocks 118 mph but loses drag race against Colin Powell’s son on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. The specifics of his condition are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.


For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Ann Shrum
3d ago

so sorry to hear this. I pray the burns aren't serious and that he doesn't suffer. praying for you!!!Hope you feel lots better soon. love coming your way!!

Reply
3
 

