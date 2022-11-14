Person Seeks Help Identifying Strange Worm That Looks Like an Alien

Is this how we get giant sandworms? This feels like how we get giant sandworms.

This person found a strange alien-like worm creature on what looks like their workshop bench. This creepy-crawler looks about the size of a human finger, with a segmented white body tapering down from a larger head with a ringed mouth. They poke the thing with the end of a screwdriver and it moves in a way that makes it clear it is still alive.

Commenters point out this thing looks like a baby sandworm from the movie “Tremors” or the “Dune” series. Tales of giant man-eating worms that swim the sand like water have come out of the Mongolian region since ancient times, describing a giant bright red snake creature that is highly venomous and lives in tunnels beneath the Gobi desert.

In this case, real life is as weird and gross as fiction. This person has stumbled on what looks to be a flathead wood-borer, a beetle larvae with a strange shaped mouth meant for chewing through wood. Beetle larvae can seem disproportionately large to the insect revealed in final form, with some growing as large as a human hand.

Despite this creature being identifiable, taking video and asking “What is this?” Can often be the first step in discovering new species or proving the existence of those thought to be fables.

