FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's Mirror Cabins allow guests to truly commune with the nature outsideEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?The Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
mymix1041.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Collegedale
From Local 3 News: A Collegedale man is out on bond after he was arrested for an attempted murder. Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an incident from last month. Collegedale police said McKenzie allegedly broke into a woman’s Collegedale apartment, raped her, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for suspect in theft at Murray County gas station
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Murray County deputies are searching for a suspect in a theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Murray County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime. According to officials, the theft of lost...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian struck on Cummings Highway in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at 3700 Cummings Highway while he was trying to cross the street on Thursday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 3:52 pm. CPD says the victim was trying to get to the Mapco when a vehicle pulled out of the...
WTVCFOX
U-Hauls, law enforcement converge on Budgetel as residents are evicted Wednesday morning
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — (UPDATE: 5:45 A.M. Wednesday) Moving vans and several law enforcement officers have converged on the Budgetel Extended Stay in East Ridge Wednesday morning as people living there are being evicted. During NewsChannel 9's live report Wednesday morning, our reporters on the scene were told by...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
eastridgenewsonline.com
District Attorney Wamp Shutters Budgetel as a Public Nuisance
On Wednesday morning, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp moved to shut down the Budgetel as a public nuisance. In a written statement released to the media, she wrote that the DA’s office is charged to “to protect our community and keep our citizenry safe.”. The DA’s office...
WTVCFOX
Some of Athens city council unhappy former City Manager offered severance after his past
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — After two years under heat the City Manager of Athens Seth Sumner has resigned, but some are still unhappy with the outcome. "Are you saying we pay out Seth? Seth cant tell the truth... we shouldn't be covering up the truth to avoid litigation," says a council member.
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVCFOX
Dispute between Hamilton Co. mayor, attorney could affect taxpayers if no resolution made
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners are now giving Mayor Weston Wamp and City Attorney Rheubin Taylor a deadline to prevent issues from progressing further in court. And if their dispute isn't resolved, a lawsuit could affect taxpayer's money in this almost unprecedented internal tension. In Wednesday’s Commission...
WDEF
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
WTVCFOX
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
WDEF
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
mymix1041.com
Miscommunication from USPS leads to a MacGyvered mailbox mess on Cleveland mail route
Postal routes across the country have struggled to keep up with postal demand due to staffing issues, but a neighborhood in Cleveland, Tennessee hasn’t been receiving mail for a completely different reason. Neighbors in the area received a notice earlier this year, telling them they had to raise their...
