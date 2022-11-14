Jay Leno was working underneath a car when the fire broke out that left him with burns to his face, Dr. Peter Grossman said during a news conference Wednesday. “When he got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands,” Grossman said, noting that his injuries included from second-degree and possibly some third-degree burns. “His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest, the burns are fairly significant,” he said, though overall noting “his injuries are serious, his condition is good.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO