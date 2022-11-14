ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

James Cleverly says LGBTQ+ World Cup fans should ‘respect law’ of Qatar

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Cuk_0jASmqcw00
James Cleverly said he understood why some people were uncomfortable with Qatar holding the event.

James Cleverly has told LGBTQ+ football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup to “respect the law” of the host country, as the foreign secretary defended attending the tournament himself.

While Cleverly said he understood why some people were uncomfortable with Qatar holding the event, which begins on 20 November, he said it was “my job to make sure those people who do visit stay safe”.

Concerns have been raised over the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ fans who will travel to support England and Wales in the World Cup, given that same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar.

Tournament organisers have warned against public displays of affection, though have also claimed that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome.

Cleverly said he had spoken to the Qataris about their legislation on homosexuality. He told MPs on the foreign affairs committee that while “we would always promote not just tolerance, but a real embracement of diversity”, the “default setting” for any Briton travelling overseas should be to “respect the laws of their host countries”.

Challenged over his own attendance by the Labour backbencher Chris Bryant, who is gay, Cleverly said he was going “for a number of reasons”. “Because I’m the foreign secretary and it is my job to ensure British visitors stay safe,” he said.

“I’ve visited Qatar in the lead-up to the World Cup, and when I get to the World Cup I will be speaking to the security authorities to ensure that English and Welsh – or whatever other British fans might be going to the World Cup – remain safe.”

Cleverly added: “I understand there will be people uncomfortable with Qatar hosting the World Cup, I get that – but my job is to make sure those people who do visit stay safe.”

Bryant said he did not think anyone should be attending the World Cup “apart from the teams”, and said gay men in Qatar had been entrapped by police and sent to prison.

Alicia Kearns, a Tory MP and the new chair of the foreign affairs committee, said Cleverly should be more robust about telling Fifa that “we expect to see an end of the giving of World Cups to … countries where our people are fundamentally unsafe.”

Comments / 51

James Sullivan
3d ago

Yes they should. Why do they think that they have some right to break the laws of another country?Ask Brittany Grinder how it's working out for her?

Reply(5)
30
J S Really
3d ago

Hahahaha. They are in for ONE HELL OF A SURPRISE IF THEY DARE STEP FOOT IN THAT COUNTRY WITH LIBERAL VIEWS!!! Good luck.., rather GOOD BYE!

Reply
14
Red Greever
3d ago

i think it will be impossible for that alphabet crowd to keep their mouths shut and their hands to themselves. they love the attention too much. they even had to say beckham was a gay icon...why did they need to do that?

Reply(2)
12
Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC

Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
The Guardian

The Guardian

502K+
Followers
116K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy