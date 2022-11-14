Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
illinoisstate.edu
EDI Leaders Circle: IDEA Committee supports the changing culture at Milner Library
This series highlights the councils and committees across campus whose leaders come together to make up the EDI Leaders Circle. The circle provides leaders working toward equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) the chance to collaborate and share efforts and ideas. The circle is led from the Office of Equity and Inclusion at Illinois State.
illinoisstate.edu
Illinois State University recognized for student voting
Illinois State University has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The University is one of 394 institutions on the Student Voting Honor Roll. ALL IN recognizes efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and student voter participation in the 2022 election.
illinoisstate.edu
Study Abroad 101: Faculty-led programming workshop
The Office of International Engagement and the Center for Integrated Professional Development presented “Design and Implement a Faculty-Led Study Abroad Program 101” last week. Dr. Erin Mikulec from the School of Teaching and Learning and Alex Ratcliff-Hanger from the Office of International Engagement led a workshop focused on...
25newsnow.com
Unit 5 superintendent wants to know why voters said no to tax question
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Wednesday was the first board meeting for McLean County’s largest school district after its tax referendum failed last week. Potentially, up on the chopping block are electives, school buildings and increased class sizes. Superintendent Kristen Weikle wants to know why almost 54% of...
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
illinoisstate.edu
From model birds to mini Boba Fett, Milner Library’s 3D printers meet Redbird demand
Rachael DiSciullo needed a new stuffed house wren. The taxidermy model she had been using for her dissertation research on the birds’ mating habits was worn out. “The wrens can be rather aggressive,” explained DiSciullo, a doctoral student in the School of Biological Sciences who is carrying out her research under the direction of Drs. Scott Sakaluk and Charles Thompson, whose lab has been conducting a running study on house wrens since 1980.
illinoisstate.edu
10 things every new Illinois State grad should know
Congratulations to the Class of 2022! You have now joined the proud ranks of Illinois State University alumni—230,000 strong and growing. The Alumni Association wants to leave you with some quick tips on how to fully take advantage of your new status as a Redbird alum. So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 10 things every new Illinois State grad should know.
illinoisstate.edu
StartUp Showcase winner to develop app to help students with time management, productivity
Senior accounting and international business major Joi Strickland’s big idea earned her a big check to support that vision. The Bourbonnais native took home the $10,000 top prize at the StartUp Showcase with her idea for a digital productivity application designed specifically for students called Studentivity. During the event, held November 11 in the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club, students had seven minutes to pitch their startup ideas to a panel of four judges. The event, which has featured winners including Packback, Open Source Classroom, BizzBaits, and First Hand Museum., is sponsored by the George R. and Martha Means Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.
25newsnow.com
Fight for County Auditor position continues, despite election results
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County voters spoke on Election Day on whether or not they wanted the County Auditor position to remain. While the overwhelming majority said no, that decision may not be final, with multiple lawsuits challenging the process to get to this point. Last Tuesday, voters...
wglt.org
Ecology Action Center explores permanent household hazardous waste collection site
Normal's Ecology Action Center (EAC) plans to study whether McLean County would use and support a permanent household hazardous waste site. The state of Illinois has funded household hazardous waste collection events in Bloomington-Normal about every other year, but center Michael Brown said that's not enough. “We have historically even...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
wcbu.org
'Being a mom of multiples is tough:' Group offers Peoria mothers of multiples support, resources and community
Motherhood can be a difficult journey, regardless of the number of children one has. But for expecting mothers who walk into an ultrasound expecting to see a sonogram showing one child, but are surprised by two or even three children, the journey can quickly become quite unpredictable and overwhelming. That’s...
wcbu.org
Ameren is proposing new transmission line between Alta and Peoria. Here are the details
Ameren is trying to find a path for 10 to 15 new miles of transmission wire from Alta to Peoria. It’s called the Peoria County Reliability Project. The proposed 138 kV line runs from an existing Alta substation in Peoria County to another existing substation on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Manager of Stakeholder Relations Leah Dettmer says that Peoria County communities are currently supported by two lines that make up the backbone of the system. Adding this third line would give Ameren more potential options during weather issues or a power outage.
KMOV
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
MAPLETON, Ill. (Gray News) – A Caterpillar employee was “immediately incinerated” when he fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron heated to more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA said in a news release Wednesday that the death...
wglt.org
Unit 5 proposes $139M tax levy with a lower property tax rate
Unit 5 is proposing a nearly $139 million-dollar property tax levy — about 5% more than last year’s proposal, while the tax rate is projected to drop more than 10 cents. During its meeting Wednesday at Normal Community West High School, the board discussed the proposed levy with district finance staff. A public hearing and a board vote is set for Dec. 4.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
wcbu.org
Preserving Peoria homes, one photo at a time
One man is preserving Peoria through photographs. Bryan Smith runs the Houses of Peoria & More group on Facebook. He's been taking photos of homes around the city for several years. "I just wanted to take pictures of it and preserve it through pictures and share it through a social...
Occupational Health Safety
Foundry Worker Suffers Fatal Burns After Falling into Equipment
The foundry’s operator was cited for one willful violation after the worker’s death. A worker at a foundry that OSHA says “routinely exposed employees to unprotected fall hazards” lost their life when they fell into a melting pot. The foundry operator now faces one violation and proposed penalties of nearly $145,000.
Comments / 0