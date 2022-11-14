ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Delta flight attendants arrested in Miami facing felony drug trafficking charges

MIAMI – Flight attendant Marcelo Chaves appeared in a South Florida bond court on Thursday, two days after the New York resident was arrested at Miami International Airport. That’s where, according to his arrest form, he was getting off an American Airlines flight from Brazil with his live-in boyfriend and now listed co-defendant Ronald Maldonado.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Airports Ranked Among the Worst on WSJ's 2022 List

Of the nation’s biggest and busiest airports, flying to and from South Florida may not be the best experience, according to a list released by The Wall Street Journal. WSJ released its anticipated “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” list — and some of the rankings might surprise you.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system

Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career. Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami commission removes Virginia Key Beach Part board of trustees

MIAMI - The future of Virginia Key Beach remains in question after Miami commissioners voted to remove the board of trustees overseeing improvements. Miami Mayor Frances Suarez refused to veto that takeover, but former board members and community leaders are not giving up easily. Virginia Key was historically dedicated as the only beach for Black people. The commission wants to do something with the space, but the community says not so fast. Wednesday night it was a packed house at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City where residents born and raised in the community...
MIAMI, FL

