Los Angeles, CA

Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'

Cyrus — whose new single "Time" and movie Christmas in Paradise are out now — opens ups exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his core beliefs. First, the country music star knows what makes for a good duet. (Nineteen weeks of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at No. 1 helped solidify that.) He's certain of the value dogs bring to this world. (He's convinced his late German Shepherd Tex was a matchmaker — more on that in a second.) And here at...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person

Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
People

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed

"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancé Firerose announced their engagement exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday Billy Ray Cyrus was a "Busy Man" when it came down to ring shopping.  The two-time Grammy winner no longer has an "Achy Breaky Heart" and that's all thanks to his new engagement to fiancée, Australian singer Firerose.  On Wednesday, the couple exclusively shared the news of their August engagement with PEOPLE,  opening up about her stunning new bling and the intimate, "beautiful moment" behind it.  "It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said...
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics

Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
People

Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain

"Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with,' Farrah Brittany said of her mother's estrangement from her aunt as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama. "We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star...
People

People

