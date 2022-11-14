Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'
Cyrus — whose new single "Time" and movie Christmas in Paradise are out now — opens ups exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his core beliefs. First, the country music star knows what makes for a good duet. (Nineteen weeks of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at No. 1 helped solidify that.) He's certain of the value dogs bring to this world. (He's convinced his late German Shepherd Tex was a matchmaker — more on that in a second.) And here at...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Elton John Would Love to Make More Music With Britney Spears, but This Time in Person
Elton John and Britney Spears may not have any plans at the moment to make music together again, but that doesn’t mean the Rocketman isn’t thinking about a reunion. “He would love to work more with her, and actually work in person with her, because she was in L.A. and he was in London and it was recorded that way,” John’s manager and husband David Furnish tells me. “It was actually my idea because we were talking about people to collaborate with. We talked and said, ‘Wouldn’t this be great to let Britney take a baby step to get her foot[ing] back, and if she wants to continue to go forward, that’s her decision to make.’ She can pick up the phone and speak to Elton about it at any time.”
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28, Just 3 Weeks After Releasing Single from His ICU Bed
"On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years," his older brother Denzil wrote on Instagram B. Smyth has died. He was 28. The R&B singer's older brother Denzil confirmed the tragic news with a video posted on B.Smyth's Instagram page Thursday, saying the "Win Win" singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis." "On behalf of...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Fan Favorite Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 of Brain Cancer
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. She was 39. Singleton died on Tuesday after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer, her husband Ray confirmed in an Instagram post. "WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring
Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancé Firerose announced their engagement exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday Billy Ray Cyrus was a "Busy Man" when it came down to ring shopping. The two-time Grammy winner no longer has an "Achy Breaky Heart" and that's all thanks to his new engagement to fiancée, Australian singer Firerose. On Wednesday, the couple exclusively shared the news of their August engagement with PEOPLE, opening up about her stunning new bling and the intimate, "beautiful moment" behind it. "It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said...
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker
Celebrities are mourning the loss of rock n' roll legend and controversial musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Known as The Killer, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, on Friday, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. According to a press release confirming his death, he told her in his final days that he was not afraid to die.
Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain
"Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with,' Farrah Brittany said of her mother's estrangement from her aunt as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic. The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama. "We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star...
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ Was a Real ‘Cry For Help’ From John Lennon
Paul McCartney said he eventually realized The Beatles' hit 'Help!' was actually a plea for help from John Lennon.
The Beatles’ Positioning on the ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover Is Eerily Symbolic
While The Beatles didn’t break up until after ‘Abbey Road,’ their positioning on the album cover contains hints of the future
