CNET

Here's Just How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing Next Year

Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will increase benefits by 8.7% in 2023. That's the largest bump since 1981 (when they rose by 11.2%), and it represents the agency's attempt to keep up with the ongoing impact of inflation on seniors. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline Tuesday

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is on Tuesday. Through funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Washington Examiner

Congressman who led impeachment seeks legislation barring Trump from office

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is responding to former President Donald Trump's expected 2024 campaign debut with legislation barring him from ever pursuing political office. Chastising Trump for "leading an insurrection against the United States," Cicilline contended that Trump should be banned from office under the 14th Amendment and unveiled plans to craft a bill doing just that in a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday night.
GOBankingRates

Child Tax Credit: Updates to Know for November

American families who qualify for the enhanced Child Tax Credit still have a couple more weeks to sign up for it. Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now. Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent. Even if you have no earned income and have not...
Washington Examiner

Democrats want Trump to be the GOP nominee — ask yourself why

Former President Donald Trump has begun his reelection campaign. Democrats and their media allies have already begun cheering on his nomination because they aren’t scared of Trump. They are scared of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Among the Democrats and independents openly rooting for Trump to win the GOP nomination...
USA Diario

U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
Washington Examiner

Biden AWOL on Electoral Count Act reform after midterm 'democracy' push

President Joe Biden spoke a lot about saving democracy on the midterm campaign trail but has been mostly silent about a concrete bipartisan reform designed to avoid a repeat of 2020's aftermath. Congressional leaders from both parties have expressed support throughout 2022 for reforming the Electoral Count Act, a vaguely...
Washington Examiner

Biden wields federal government's buying power to boost green energy

The White House's new emissions disclosure requirements for federal contractors are the latest instance of President Joe Biden's administration wielding the United States government's massive purchasing power to make the economy greener. Biden last year established the first-ever emissions reduction targets for the U.S. economy, envisioning at least a halving...
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump's broken act

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he will again run for president. It's a rushed move for relevance following the underwhelming Republican midterm performance. Unsurprisingly, Trump has not taken kindly to criticism that he bears the blame for the GOP's election night struggles. Trump thus used his campaign...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi previews how Democrats will strong-arm House with 'scant' GOP majority

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be laying down the speaker’s gavel with House control going to the Republicans following the 2022 midterm elections. The California Democrat issued a statement Wednesday night saying House Democrats “defied expectations during the midterm elections” and “will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority” in the next Congress.
Washington Examiner

'Investigate the investigators': Biden-allied group vows to push back on House GOP oversight

A left-wing group allied with President Joe Biden has vowed to push back on Republican investigations into the Biden administration following the Republican takeover of the House as the GOP plans investigations into Hunter Biden and more. The Congressional Integrity Project, which originally operated in 2020 but has gone silent...

