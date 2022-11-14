KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.

