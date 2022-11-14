ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Burkhart Medical still providing quality customer care after 70 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With 70 years under its belt helping Knoxville, Burkhart Medical Aesthetics prides itself on helping customers stay happy and healthy. As a physician-owned company, Burkhart Medical provides more than just cosmetics to their customers, they put actual science into what they do. Putting customers first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

STAR 102.1’s Kim Hansard offers advice to working women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee

University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Young-Williams celebrates 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month' in November

Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Young-Williams celebrates ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’ …. Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Kincannon’s campaign kickoff. High Schoolers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

