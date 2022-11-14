Read full article on original website
WATE
Burkhart Medical still providing quality customer care after 70 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With 70 years under its belt helping Knoxville, Burkhart Medical Aesthetics prides itself on helping customers stay happy and healthy. As a physician-owned company, Burkhart Medical provides more than just cosmetics to their customers, they put actual science into what they do. Putting customers first...
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
WATE
STAR 102.1’s Kim Hansard offers advice to working women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.
wvlt.tv
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
Lonsdale students surprised with shoes, backpacks & more
Every student at Lonsdale Elementary School in Knoxville has received a "hope tote" filled with supplies.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
Second Harvest working to feed families for Thanksgiving
To make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast, Second Harvest held an onsite Thanksgiving food distribution.
Knoxville’s black community endured deeply rooted racism, and now there is medical debt
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Dr. H.M. Green opened his new medical office building on East Vine Avenue in 1922, Black residents of this city on the Tennessee River could be seen only in the basement of Knoxville General Hospital. They were barred from the city's other three medical centers.
Oak Ridge National Lab-led team finds genetic markers for autism
A team of researchers lead by Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists have found a genetic marker that can help change how autism is understood.
WATE
Knoxville bakery giving diabetics a chance to enjoy more foods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Inny’s Bake Shop in Knoxville the treats are decadent, and the food is rich in flavor. But there is something that is missing. It’s not the taste — it’s the carbs. Owner Irum Mahmood was working from home during the...
utdailybeacon.com
UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee
University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
‘Insane!’: Family captures bear encounter during Gatlinburg vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg, Tennessee during the family’s vacation.
WATE
Young-Williams celebrates 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month' in November
Young-Williams aims to highlight its senior residents for Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
WATE
Puckett’s Restaurant gives you the gift of food for Frugal Friday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn (WATE) – What better way to spend your Thanksgiving than with Puckett’s Restaurant? The Pigeon Forge restaurant is our next Frugal Friday deal and it is live now! When you buy one $25 gift card, you get another one absolutely free! Who doesn’t love free food?!
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
