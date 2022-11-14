Read full article on original website
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
theobserver.com
KPD: Woman goes from being victim of death threat to threatening to kill others in less than 7 hours
On Nov. 8 at 7:44 p.m., Officer Bryan San Martin was dispatched to meet a 56-year-old Kearny woman at the Exxon gas station at Kearny and Oakwood avenues who was reporting that a man threatened to kill her (to be clear, the threats had nothing to do with Exxon or its employees).
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Resident Chases Burglar Into Porter Park; Assault at Orange Road Party
The week in Montclair crime (including the burglary that went viral on Tik Tok), from Lieutenant Terence Turner:. November 10, 2022 (Orange Road): The victim reported that he was at a private residence on Orange Road where a party was taking place. An argument ensued and he was assaulted by one of the attendees at the party. The victim sustained a laceration and a facial fracture. He was treated at Mountainside Hospital.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
myveronanj.com
Lock Home, Car Doors, Police Say
There’s a video circulating on Instagram and TikTok of a Montclair resident who recently discovered an intruder in his kitchen. The lesson, says Verona Chief of Police Christopher Kiernan, is to lock your house door and your car doors. “Thieves will look for anything that is open,” Kiernan says....
themontclairgirl.com
72 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | November 17-20
Thanksgiving is about a week away, which means it’s time for holiday planning in Essex County — and that includes lots of local happenings. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with Holiday Lights at Turtle Back Zoo, glass jewelry making at Montclair Art Museum, Jazz Jams at Clement’s Place, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, November 17th – November 20th, 2022.
Totowa man hurt in Paterson shooting
A Totowa man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, 45-year-old, was struck by gunfire while he was seated in a vehicle on Franklin and Mercer streets at around 12:08 p.m. Police located the victim on Straight and Lafayette streets. He was suffering from a...
Altercation inside Manhattan subway station ends with a glass bottle smashed on victim’s head
NEW YORK – Another altercation inside a New York City subway station has ended in violence. On Monday, police officers responded to the 1st Avenue and East 13th Street L train station for the report of an assault and disturbance inside the station. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck in the head with a glass bottle during an argument with an unidentified black male. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. No arrests have been made. The post Altercation inside Manhattan subway station ends with a glass bottle smashed on victim’s head appeared first on Shore News Network.
Unlicensed hunter charged in death of 4 bear cubs in Ringwood, NJ, DEP says
RINGWOOD — An unlicensed hunter faces a long list of summonses in the death of four bear cubs in Ringwood State Park Sunday. A hiker called State Park Police after coming across three dead bears around 4 p.m. Responding Ringwood police and State police troopers located a fourth bear and determined they had all been shot, according DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.
“I Fear I was Targeted Twice by Hell’s Kitchen Drug Gangs” — Victim Speaks Out After the Deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger
A Hell’s Kitchen bar-goer speaks out today about his experience of being targeted twice with what he believes was the “roofie” drug GHB, breaking his silence after two deaths and at least one more robbery of gay men at West Side bars and clubs. Edward, who has asked W42ST not to use his surname, said […] The post “I Fear I was Targeted Twice by Hell’s Kitchen Drug Gangs” — Victim Speaks Out After the Deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger appeared first on W42ST.
Man shot and killed near Hackensack, NJ barber shop identified
28-year-old Vidal R. Nieves died after being struck by bullets near the intersection of Essex and Lehigh streets.
Road rage incident? Hoboken councilman struck by SUV while cycling
Hoboken Councilman Mike DeFusco was riding a Citi Bike Saturday when he was struck by an SUV in what he says was a road rage incident. DeFusco was not injured in the 6:27 p.m. crash that occurred on Adams Street between Second and Third streets, and the driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old Hoboken man, remained at the scene, according to the crash report. No charges have been filed, but the incident is currently under investigation by the Hoboken Police Department’s Traffic Bureau.
Staten Island man, 75, found stabbed to death in his bed after home health aide couldn’t reach him
A 75-year-old Staten Island man was found stabbed to death in his bed, police said Wednesday. Cops were called to Eugene Reba’s Graniteville apartment around 10:40 a.m. Monday after a home health aide showed up for her shift but couldn’t get inside or reach the victim. When the superintendent of the building on Richmond Ave. near Goethal’s Road North opened the apartment door, cops found Reba ...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County woman accused of throwing surveying prism
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of damaging a surveying prism worth $4,500, according to police. On Thursday, November 3, police responded to the area of Main Street near Grant Ave in Flemington Borough for a report of a female who had just thrown a surveyors prism, police said.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Get Grazing Boards in North Jersey This Holiday Season
With the holiday season underway in the Essex County area, you are probably in search of the perfect party platter. If you are looking for charcuterie, antipasto, a mezze platter, or just a general grazing board, look no further. We have rounded up a variety of businesses, both online and with storefronts, that specialize in a range of different grazing (aka graze) boards. Aside from being an impressive addition to holiday tables, these boards are great for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, corporate events, and so much more. Many of these businesses also serve gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, Kosher, vegan, or vegetarian clientele. Read on to find out where to order grazing boards in North Jersey.
‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh day in the attempted murder trial of Robert Mustari saw the defendant take the stand himself, and paint a starkly different picture of the events that preceded a crash that left his passenger, local businesswoman and mother Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
