With the holiday season underway in the Essex County area, you are probably in search of the perfect party platter. If you are looking for charcuterie, antipasto, a mezze platter, or just a general grazing board, look no further. We have rounded up a variety of businesses, both online and with storefronts, that specialize in a range of different grazing (aka graze) boards. Aside from being an impressive addition to holiday tables, these boards are great for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, corporate events, and so much more. Many of these businesses also serve gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, Kosher, vegan, or vegetarian clientele. Read on to find out where to order grazing boards in North Jersey.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO