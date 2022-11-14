ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Wing Wars winners announced

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7sNZ_0jASjlD400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in. Two categories were up for grabs at this years Wing Wars with 14 restaurants vying for the title of best in the “blind taste test” category and “the people’s choice award.” The chicken wing challengers put their wings to the test and the results are as follows:

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Blind Taste Test Category:

  1. The Iron Works Grill – “pie in the sky” slow smoked wing (scored 99 out of 100)
  2. Villa Valenti Pub – Buffalo garlic parm
  3. Carol’s Place – sweet hot barbeque

Honorable mention in the category was Black Bear Inn with their Korean BBQ wing.

The People’s Choice Award:

  1. Illusive Restaurant and Bar – Cajun garlic parm and packing pineapple wings
  2. Little Big Fatz – trio of flavors
  3. Slidin Dirty – Jalapeno bacon jam
Go Red for Women luncheon on Tuesday

Next year’s Capital Wing Wars is slated for November 4, 2023 if you missed out this time around.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Turkey Trot returning for 75th run this Thanksgiving

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Originally started in 1916, the Troy Turkey Trot is on track to have a massively successful 75th run this Thanksgiving Day. Leaders say both entries and donations are way up for the nation’s 12th oldest road race. “We are expecting in the neighborhood of six thousand participants,” explains Troy Mayor Patrick […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino donates turkeys to local charities

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady team members are delivering more than 300 turkeys to local charity organizations and community groups on November 21. The donated turkeys will be used by those various organizations for their respective Thanksgiving holiday dinners.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, November 18

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today's five things to know.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Ty D.

This is The Oldest City in New York

New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy