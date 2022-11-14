Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Andrew Garfield thought he’d have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has “some guilt” about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children – but his Hollywood career got in the way.
KXLY
Jessica Biel feels ‘unsexy’ as a mother
Jessica Biel feels “unsexy” as a mother. The 40-year-old actress is married to pop star Justin Timberlake and has sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, 21 months, but joked that motherhood is the most unattractive job “in the world” even though it is still “the best.”
KXLY
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be ‘scary’
Ramona Agruma found it “scary” having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate – has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
KXLY
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s husband Freddie Prinze Jr has never seen Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Freddie Prinze Jr has “never” watched an episode of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’. The 46-year-old actor has been married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, for 20 years after they started dating in 2000, but he has admitted despite her leading role in the iconic show from 1997 until 2003, he didn’t tune in.
KXLY
I want to simplify my life, says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is eager to “simplify” his life. The 39-year-old actor was desperate for success earlier in his career, but Chris has become much more philosophical and relaxed about his work in recent years. He shared: “In order to get into this business, there’s a desperation to it....
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ revisits ‘Camillagate’: ‘It is incredibly embarrassing for everybody involved’
Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, detailed how "Camillagate" or "Tampongate" impacted the British royal family and Princess Diana's "Panorama" interview.
KXLY
Offset: My heart is shattered after the death of Takeoff
Offset has had his “heart shattered” following the death of Takeoff. The tragic rap star – who was known for creating hits such as ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’ alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos – was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has explained he wants to “hug, laugh, smoke and perform” with him one last time.
KXLY
Is Brad Pitt romancing Ines de Ramon? The pair looked ‘smitten’ at a Bono gig
Brad Pitt was spotted with brunette beauty Ines de Ramon at a Bono concert. The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ star was snapped by DailyMail.com photographers with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at the Los Angeles show on Sunday (13.11.22), with the outlet claiming they looked “smitten”.
KXLY
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating ‘a few months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been “dating for a few months” – but are not said to be “exclusive”. The Oscar winner, 58, was spotted with fellow actor Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, 29, and pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.11.22), with the pair said to have looked “smitten”.
KXLY
Chris Redd to go under the knife after being attacked with knuckle dusters
Chris Redd is set to go under the knife after being attacked outside a gig. The 37-year-old former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was believed to have suffered two black eyes and a broken nose when he was punched by an assailant wearing a knuckleduster outside the Comedy Cellar venue in Manhattan last month.
KXLY
Len Goodman retires from Dancin with the Stars after 17 years
Len Goodman is leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 17 years. The 78-year-old ballroom dancer has been head judge on the US dance competition television series since the first season in 2005, and on Monday’s (14.11.22) episode, the British star announced it would be his last time on the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Review: 'The Menu' is unpredictable and delectably unhinged from 1st scene to last
The film offers a cornucopia of pleasures.
KXLY
Jay Leno ‘in good spirits’ after skin graft surgery
Jay Leno is in “good spirits” after undergoing skin graft surgery. The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.
Why horror-film maestro Jordan Peele is entering the scripted podcast realm
As Spotify grows its podcast empire, it is continuing to lean into podcasts by prominent newsmakers, influencers and filmmakers such as Jordan Peele.
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Villegas spent 20 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of two El Pasoans in 1993.
Comments / 0