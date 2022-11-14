Offset has had his “heart shattered” following the death of Takeoff. The tragic rap star – who was known for creating hits such as ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’ alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos – was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has explained he wants to “hug, laugh, smoke and perform” with him one last time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO