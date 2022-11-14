Read full article on original website
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton?
The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad. The Cowboys selected Charlton with the No. 27 overall...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Ex-NFL running back says Fields is problem, not receivers
The consensus blame surrounding the Bears' offensive problems this season has pointed to the offense's supporting cast. The wide receivers and offensive line have been major problems to the Bears' offensive production this season, in the eyes of most outsiders and pundits. But, to one ex-NFL running back, the blame...
Ask Kyle: What are the Detroit Lions’ biggest needs heading into 2023?
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have reeled off two straight wins heading into next week’s game against the New York Giants. Hopes are rising that they are finding their way. But still just 3-6, they obviously have a lot of needs that must be addressed before this rebuild really starts paying off.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Defensive depth emerges
Scoring is down a bit in the NFL and according to our mock draft evaluations, the first round skews toward the defensive side of the ledger. Eighteen of the potential first round prospects are defensive players and it's generally been that way since Week 1. It'll be interesting to see if offensive talent gets over valued because of need, as evaluations continue into the off season.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Fields tops fantasy football leaders over last four weeks
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the most valuable fantasy football quarterback in the last month. Over the past four weeks, Fields has 131.5 fantasy points, which is 38.9 points higher than the next highest player (Tua Tagovailoa, 92.6 points). In the last two weeks, Fields led the league in fantasy...
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
NFL analyst says Fields, Kmet are Pro Bowl sleepers
Justin Fields and Cole Kmet have been a tantalizing tandem over the last few weeks. Do they each have a shot at making the NFL Pro Bowl team? One NFL analyst writes both are sleepers to contend for a spot. On Fields, David Carr wrote "Fields' talent and big playmaking...
1st Lions injury report for Week 11 sees 6 players sidelined
DE Josh Paschal (knee) Ragnow left Soldier Field in Chicago in a walking boot after Sunday’s win. Campbell indicated that Ragnow no longer had the boot on the foot and that “he feels a little bit better.”. Safety DeShon Elliott was limited on Wednesday as he progresses through...
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
