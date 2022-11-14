Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Construction worker, 34, dies in death plunge from bridge into traffic as horror details of the freak accident emerge
A CONSTRUCTION worker plunged to his death after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic. Jeremy Rozan, 34, was thrown into the left-hand lane after falling through a bridge that spans a major expressway in Queens, New York, on Tuesday. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said he was hit...
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Horrifying moment female tourist and her instructor die when their microlight plunges to earth 'like a stone'
Horrific footage shows the moment a female tourist and her instructor were killed when their microlight suddenly plunged to earth 'like a stone' in Russia. Anna Kozyreva, 43, was taking a joyride in the mountainous Adygea region before the glider fell to the ground on October 30. A suspected wing...
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home
'I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames.'
Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs
Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Comments / 0