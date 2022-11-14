ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Popculture

Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash

Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SFGate

5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California

LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
Motorious

Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs

Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...

