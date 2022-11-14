Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be ‘scary’
Ramona Agruma found it “scary” having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate – has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
KXLY
Jay Leno ‘in good spirits’ after skin graft surgery
Jay Leno is in “good spirits” after undergoing skin graft surgery. The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.
KXLY
I want to simplify my life, says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is eager to “simplify” his life. The 39-year-old actor was desperate for success earlier in his career, but Chris has become much more philosophical and relaxed about his work in recent years. He shared: “In order to get into this business, there’s a desperation to it....
Comments / 0