Read full article on original website
Related
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Sources: Palo Alto Networks is buying Cider Security for up to $300M
“Any organization using public cloud has an application infrastructure with hundreds of tools and applications that can access their code and yet, they have limited visibility to their configuration or if they are secured,” says Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer for Palo Alto Networks. “Cider has made it possible to connect into infrastructure, analyze the tools, and identify the risks, as well as how to remediate them. We are acquiring Cider for their innovation that will help enable Prisma Cloud to provide this capability that anyone doing cloud operations has to have.”
CNBC
Attabotics raises $71 million as startups vie with Amazon over robotic warehouse of the future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
TechCrunch
Spot AI raises $40M to build smarter CCTV security camera tech
Scale Venture Partners is leading the round, with past backers Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and new investors StepStone Group and Modern Venture Partners also investing. This brings the total raised by Spot AI to $63 million. Spot AI, appropriately for a security camera company, existed in stealth for years before it came out into the public in 2021: at that point it had already raised $22 million.
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
TechCrunch
Contentstack raises $80M to grow its headless CMS platform for the enterprise
While the concept of CMS has been around for decades, a relatively new innovation — so-called headless CMS — is beginning to attract both market share and the interest of investors. Headless CMS systems act primarily as content repositories, managing back-end infrastructure while affording plenty of customization on the front end. They’re similar to widgets or plug-ins on a website; a headless CMS is usually combined with a separate presentation layer that handles the design and structure elements, templates and the like.
Indian space tech company successfully test-fires world's first single-piece 3D-rocket engine
The test has now validated the startup's patented design and manufacturing methodology.
Spatial Leverages Years of Immersive Audio Experience Design to Develop Spatial Space Kit, a Simple, Scalable Hardware and Software Solution
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio company and software service, today announced the preview of Spatial Space Kit, a turnkey all-in-one solution that includes pre-configured hardware with Spatial’s powerful software to make it easier than ever to bring immersive audio to commercial applications. Spatial Space Kit allows customers to deploy Spatial right out of the box, dramatically reducing installation time, complexity and cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005393/en/ Spatial Space Kit (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Crypto
Buy your pass right now to watch these founders square off in front of a live audience. They’ll have to work hard to impress our expert VC judges — Wen-Wen Lam, partner, Gradient Ventures and Will Nuelle, general partner, Galaxy Ventures. While all three startups will receive invaluable exposure to investors and media, only one will win the glory and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.
TechCrunch
Maybe FTX was the real poster child for 2021’s startup excess
The idea is that if you are given a shot at working on something new and big, you just say yes and sort out where you fit in the organization later. The chestnut can apply in other circumstances. For example, if I was building a Very Cool Company that was perhaps set to break out and become the Next Big Thing, you might be more concerned about getting some of your capital into the business (a seat on my business rocket ship) than precisely how the business is run (asking which seat you are buying).
TechCrunch
Soft Robotics raises $26 million as staffing shortages continue across industries
Today, for instance, it announced a $26 million Series C, led by Tyson Ventures. The VC arm of Tyson Foods is a natural fit here. After all, food production has long been a big piece of Soft Robotics’ strategy. Its compliant grippers do a good job picking up fragile and inconsistently sized foodstuffs, from meat to produce — a longstanding challenge for more rigid systems.
TechCrunch
Akeyless secures a cash infusion to help companies manage their passwords, certificates and keys
Today, Akeyless is thriving, Angel tells me — despite fierce competition from incumbents like Hashicorp Vault, AWS Secrets Manager and Google Cloud’s Secret Manager. Akeyless has customers across the retail, fintech, insurance and gaming sectors, among others, including Wix and Outbrain. And the company’s revenue has increased 350% over the past year.
The Verge
Waabi announces ‘plug-and-play’ autonomous trucking solution
Waabi, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by former chief scientist at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group Raquel Urtasun, announced a new turnkey solution for semi truck manufacturers who want to transform their big rigs into robot trucks. The product, which is called Waabi Driver, is intended as a full-stack autonomy...
TechCrunch
TikTok begins testing an early version of its platform research API
“To get started, we’ve asked members of our Content and Safety Advisory Councils with expertise in misinformation, violent extremism, hateful behavior, and emerging technologies to test an early version of our platform research API,” TikTok said in a blog post. “They’ll have access to public data as we gather their feedback on usability and the overall experience. We’re dedicated to hearing and incorporating feedback from testers and creating an API that will meet the needs of the scientific community while respecting the privacy of our community.”
TechCrunch
Yakoa raises $4.8M to help detect NFT fraud for platforms and creators
One of the most common attacks Yakoa sees is people making copies of NFTs and claiming them as their own work, Andrew Dworschak, co-founder of the startup, said. Yakoa provides tools and an indexer that detects copies or infringement probabilities on original NFTs, ranging from direct forgery to partial or stylistic forgery, which will then notify platforms, brands or creators of these fraudulent activities.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk, disaster artist
Musk has always positioned his businesses as being intended to serve the long-term interests of humanity as a whole, and to his credit, he has always seemed to genuinely believe that to be true, a trait he shares with Superman — but also with Lex Luthor. In doing so, Musk is tapping into something often used as a unifying motivator behind great effort in disaster and alien invasion films: Namely, that if we face an existential threat, we’re more likely to face it as a unified force capable of superhuman feats.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Amazon starts delivering layoff notices to thousands of employees
Hello, and welcome to your…checks the top right of the screen…Wednesday. Several of our TechCrunch colleagues headed to Miami today for the TC Sessions: Crypto event tomorrow. Given the past week, it will no doubt be an interesting event. There’s still time to get tickets. Now, let’s get to some news! — Christine.
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
Comments / 0