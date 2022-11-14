Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 18TH:. The 20th Annual Junior League Holiday Market takes place Friday, Saturday & Sunday at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Come seek support and encouragement from one another, meet new friends and visit with...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
The Woodlands area sees 2 new industrial buildings under construction in November
New commercial buildings are under construction in The Woodlands area. (Courtesy Pexels) Office occupancy in The Woodlands increased in October compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and industrial vacancies increased from 5.2% to 6.2% from a year before. Two new industrial spaces totaling more than 146,000 square feet were under construction as of Nov. 2.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Wildwood Corporate Centre buildings in The Woodlands fully occupied with 6 new leases announced in November
Wildwood Corporate Centre I is a three-story, 128,000-square-foot office building built in 2014. (Courtesy CBRE Group) Real estate and investment firm CBRE Group announced six new office leases Nov. 15 at Wildwood Corporate Centre I and II in The Woodlands, located at 460 Wildwood Forest Drive. The leases total 82,754...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
iheart.com
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association…
fox26houston.com
Conroe resident one of 6 killed during historic air show in Dallas
Craig Hutain of Conroe was one of the pilots tragically killed in an air show in Dallas. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart spoke with his colleague and friend who told her he had been flying since he was 10-years-old.
waste360.com
Construction Begins for Southern Impoundment Cleanup at San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site
Construction for the final remedy has begun for part of the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site in Harris County, Texas, just east of Houston. The work involves excavation and off-site disposal of dioxin-containing wastes from the portion of the site known as the Southern Impoundment, an area of about 20 acres on a small peninsula extending just south of Interstate 10.
